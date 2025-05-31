Boys lacrosse Wildcats storm to sectional Class A championship

CICERO – At a program defined by getting to the ultimate prize of a state championship, a mere sectional championship is not the end point – but still is quite an accomplishment, especially when it’s done without a loss.

West Genesee boys lacrosse is still undefeated, proving its mental toughness by overcoming its biggest deficit of the entire season to top Baldwinsville 15-10 in Saturday’s Section III Class A final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

That it was the Bees who would push the Wildcats really wasn’t a surprise. Aside from an overtime win over Jamesville-DeWitt on April 24, no other local opponent had caused so much trouble than B’ville, who lost their previous two encounters by a combined three goals.

Add rain and a chilly wind which more resembled a season opener than a sectional title game, and there was plenty for the Wildcats to ponder even before the Bees bolted out of the gate.

Whether it was making defensive stops or continuing to find success against WG’s back line, the Bees jumped out 4-1 by the end of the opening period, then stretched it out to 7-2 in the early portion of the second period led by Zach Bice’s three goals and two goals apiece from Brady Garcia and Matt Niedzialek.

Sparking the turnaround was the duo of Charlie Lockwood and Jacob Pensabene, who connected on back-to-back fast-break tallies followed by a Jake McMahon goal which erased most of B’ville’s lead.

Even bigger was the shot Chace Cogan put past Bees’ goalie Jake Seefeldt with five seconds left in the half. Not only did it reduce the margin to a single goal, 7-6, at the break, it signaled a full recovery from the quick B’ville start.

A back-and-forth third quarter followed. Though Cogan, McMahon and faceoff specialist Jonah Vormwold all converted, so did Dylan and Brady Garcia, leaving the teams at 9-9 as the period wound down.

But just like Cogan did at the end of the second, Pensabene found the net in the waning seconds. This involved getting to the edge of Seefeldt’s crease, falling and somehow managing to flick a shot past a defender and Seefeldt into the net.

Charged up by this and helped by Vormwold winning 25 of the 28 face-offs he took, WG got away in the fourth quarter, Pensabene working his total to five goals and Cogan to four goals while Lockwood sealed it with back-to-back tallies.

In a change from years past, WG won’t face a Section IV team in the regional playoffs. Instead it takes on Section VII’s Plattsburgh Wednesday at Fayetteville-Manlius for the right to face the Section II champions in Amsterdam next Saturday.