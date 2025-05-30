J-D, CBA girls lacrosse to square off in sectional Class C final

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Again all roads for area high school girls lacrosse lead to SUNY-Cortland and the quartet of Section III championship games which take place there on Monday night.

And in Class C it’s two local sides, Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy, squaring off for the title after both made it through two rounds of games 48 hours apart.

It all began Tuesday in the quarterfinal round with J-D, the top seed, blasted past no. 8 seed Chittenango 18-4, ending the season of a Bears side whose first-round win over Southern Hills was its first post-season victory in more than 20 years.

Merris Kessler and Ella Parker, with three goal apiece, led a deep and well-balanced attack. Sadie Withers, Lacey Phaneuf, Kylee Gallagher and Gabby Doumit each scored twice, with Lauren Mills getting a goal and two assists.

Then, in the semifinal, it was J-D against no. 5 seed Carthage, who had ousted Indian River 13-10. And the Comets would play the Rams closer than Chittenango did, but not by much.

Prevailing 16-6, J-D steadily built a 7-2 advantage by halftime and then doubled that margin late to assure its place in the sectional finals, where CBA would await

CBA’s post-season commenced Tuesday in the quarterfinals with a 20-3 romp over no. 7 seed Homer at Alibrandi Stadium where it was 15-1 by halftime and the production was spread around quite well.

Lilah Kirch had five goals and one assist, with Madison Ceclia stepping up to match Ryann Murphy’s four goals. Murphy also got two assists as Maeve Mackenzie and Emory McCartney had three assists apiece, Mackenzie adding two goals. Charlotte Wilson had two goals and two assists, Sloane Massa converting twice and Caroline Wilson adding a goal.

Up against no. 3 seed Fulton in the semifinals, the Brothers drew from the confidence gained by a 16-4 win over the Red Dragons early this season and roared to a 19-11 victory here.

Much of Fulton’s production came in the late going and only after CBA had gained an 8-3 advantage by halftime, with the Brohers able to answer every single Red Dragons push with offense of its own.

Again Kirch finished with five goals, but Mackenzie not only matched her, she gained five assists as Murphy converted three times. McCartney had two goal and three assists as Wilson also converted twice and single goals went to Massa and Madison Ceclia.

Meanwhile, in Class A Fayetteville-Manlius would have to knock off two reigning sectional champions to win it all in Class A, starting with its semifinal against no. 3 seed West Genesee, who reached the state Class B final a season ago.

Trying to build off the confidence of two regular-season wins over the Wildcats, the no. 2 seed Hornets could not pull off a third win, though, falling 13-10 as WG would earn the shot at defending state champion Cicero-North Syracuse in the finals.

F-M got its playoff run going with a 20-2 romp over no. 7 seed Syracuse City last Tuesday night, a game where Taylor Novack made a particular brand of history.

Novack’s 10 goals was the rare instance of a player getting to double digits in a post-season game, pushing her total to 72 for the season ahead of her 68 from the 2024 campaign as she also got two assists.

Addison Keyes was unstoppable, too, scoring seven times as Camille Ryan got four assists and Jane Ryan three assists, the pair also earning single goals along with Sara Fischi.

East Syracuse Minoa was the only local side not to win a playoff game, the no. 6 seed Spartans ousted last Tuesday by no. 3 seed Oswego in a 19-11 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Trying to avenge two regular-season defeats, ESM scored more goals here against Oswego as Liliana DiNatale had a three-goal hat trick and the trio of Madison Wood, Jordis Aldrich and Caleigh Hampel had two goals apiece.

But the Bucs relied on a four-pronged attack to get away, Giada Pezzlo scoring six times as three of her teammates – Taylor Geraci, Aliana DiBlasi and Peyton Bond – each scored four times and combined for five assists.