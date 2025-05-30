J-D, CBA, F-M softball seasons end in sectional playoffs

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school softball teams set out for the Section III playoffs both grateful to be on the field after so much late-season rain and hopeful that they could stick around for a while.

No local side has more winning history than Jamesville-DeWitt, the no. 3 seed in Class A, who made it to the semifinal round – but only after an epochal 13-12, 10-inning victory over no. 6 seed South Jefferson in the quarterfinals.

The Red Rams appeared to be in control leading 7-3 through four innings, but the Spartans scored three times in the fifth and sixth innings forcing J-D to score twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull back even 9-9.

It went to extra frames, where in the eighth the Rams answered South Jefferson’s run. Then in the top of the 10th the Spartans seized a 12-10 lead – but J-D made one more comeback with three runs to pull it out.

The Rams amassed 24 hits and had eight different players drive in a run with multiple hits. Hannah Trevisani and Kayla McQuaid led with four hits apiece, combining for five RBIs as Lyla Commandeur drove in two runs. Addison Buffs added three hits as McQuaid, Savannah Schnorr and Madelyn Murphy each scored three runs.

Somehow J-D had to recover from this for a semifinal two days later at Carrier Park against no. 2 seed Camden and nearly did so, leading late before the Blue Devils came back late and, by a 6-5 margin, ended the Rams’ season.

They went back and forth all game, J-D leading 1-0 and then trailing 4-2 before it scored twice in the fourth inning and again in the fifth for a 5-4 advantage. Then, in the bottom of the sixth Camden put two runners on base and Emma Lindstrom’s single brought home the tying and go-ahead runs.

Abby Hebble retired the Rams in order in the seventh to preserve that one-run lead as, in defeat, Schnorr went three-for-three with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Murphy, McQuaid and Anna Schroth also drove in runs.

With a chance to get to the sectional Class AAA title game Fayetteville-Manlius took a tense 6-5 defeat to Rome Free Academy in Thursday’s semifinal at Onondaga Community College.

Four runs in the bottom of the second had the Black Knights in front 4-1, but the Hornets countered with its own four-run rally in the top of the fourth to grab a 5-4 lead.

RFA took it back, though, with single tallies in the fifth to tie it and sixth to grab back the lead, and it got the final three outs to negate an effort which included Megan Woodridge’s eighth home run of the season as she went three-for-four and scored twice. Malea Coates got four hits as she joined Anna Egan, Avery Howe and Reagan Webb in the RBI column.

Christian Brothers Academy was the no. 5 seed in Class A and went on the road to challenge no. 4 seed Chittenango in its May 24 quarterfinal where it was shut down in a 10-1 defeat to the Bears.

Mari Catherine Giamartino’s single in the top of the first scored Allison Boule, but from there Chittenango pitcher Lauren Machan blanked the Brothers, only allowing five hits overall.

Two runs in the bottom of the second got the Bears in front, and it added two runs in the fourth and got away with a six-run sixth as Machan homered and Alivia Cavotta’s pair of doubles led to four RBIs. Julianna Coon also drove in a pair of runs as CBA’s season concluded with an 11-5 record.

East Syracuse Minoa had the no. 6 seed in class AA, visiting no. 3 seed West Genesee in the quarterfinals and seeing its season end with a 6-1 loss to the Wildcats.

Maddy Marquart’s single scored Ava Burry in the top of the first inning andgot ESM in front 1-0, but that was all WG pitcher Lorelai Leskoske would allow as she limited the Spartans to six hits.

WG took charge with three runs in the bottom of the second off Ava Meyer, tacking on three more runs in the fourth and fifth to get away as Christian Guglielmi singled, tripled and scored twice. ESM concluded with a mark of 9-12.

One playoff ending had a particular melancholy as, in the Class C opening round, Bishop Grimes fell 12-5 to Tully..

In this last season of Cobras softball, it looked to get past a Black Knights side it beat 16-5 in April as part of a regular-season split, but could not do so.

Rainbow Butler tripled and drove in two runs, with Eiizabeth Corl scoring twice. Ruby Butler and Myla Pankow scored runs and Antonella Ascioti pitched, taking the defeat as Grimes finished at 7-11.