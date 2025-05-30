F-M track teams earn titles at Class AA sectionals

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the Fayetteville-Manlius track and field teams would gain first-place finishes from Wednesday’s Section III Class AA championship meets.

F-M earned 69 points for fifth place in the boys Class AA meet at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium while the girls Hornets had 45 points to settle into sixth place.

Will Ditre and Kevin Heller went 1-2 at 1,600 meters for the F-M boys, Ditre winning in four minutes 22.82 seconds and Heller setting a season mark with 4:30.75 for second place and also second in the 3,200 in 9:57 flat as Nick Russell was fourth in 10:04.94.

Nikita Domashenko did not run in the 100 sprint but did go in the 200 and won in 21.60 seconds, a state top-10 time, after he helped Alex Shim, Will Beecher and Freddy Hunt claim the 4×100 relay in 42.50 nearly two seconds ahead of Baldwinsville’s 44.42. Beecher was seventh and Hunt eighth in the 200.

When it came time for the 400 hurdles, no one could top Shim, who won in 55.79 to the 56.25 of Liverpool’s Brayden Smith. Domashenko led the Hornets to third in the 4×400 relay in 3:29.44. Neil Adamski finished fifth in the pentathlon with 1,516 points and Freddy Lutzen threw the discus 117’9” for sixth place.

Again F-M’s girls were led by Izzie Sullivan, a triple winner starting in the 4×800 when she paired with Ella Halbig, Jordan Giannetti and Claire McDonald to win the 4×800 in 9:32.72 nearly 25 seconds clear of the field.

On her own, Sullivan broke 10 minutes winning the 3,000 in 9:58.53 and beat the field in the 1,500 in 4:35.44 with Halbig fourth in 4:51.32 and Giannetti sixth in 4:55.59 as she improved to fifth in the 800 in 2:24.31 ahead of Halbig (2:26.69) in sixth place. Michelle Ifoenu had a fourth-place discus throw of 94’4”.

Then Christian Brothers Academy had its girls team at the sectional Class B-1 meet Thursday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill where it picked up 44 points to finish fifth in a 10-team field.

Winning the 4×100, the Brothers had Naveah Bacheyie, Emily Dalton, Sakura Dotterer and Liana Thomas go 50.39 seconds more than a second clear of the 51.43 from VVS.

On her own, Thomas took second in the 400 hurdles in 1:09.29 with Kate Radford in seventh place. Bacheyie went 13.04 to finish third in the 100-meter dash as Dalton was fifth in 13.40 but improved to fourth in the 200 in 26.75 with Bacheyie fifth in 27.12.

Thomas, Duggan, Katherine Williamson and Meryl Murphy got second in the 4×400 in 4:23.14. Duggan, June Hilton, Rayna Reed and Margaret Kuehner were fourth in the 4×800 in 10:50.66. Ava LaValle finished seventh in the 1,500 in 5:24.12.