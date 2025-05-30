F-M, CBA girls golfers sweep to sectional team titles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Even five more days to wait out for better weather could not let anyone get close to the Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy girls golf teams once the Section III championships rolled around.

Undefeated in the regular season, the Hornets and Brothers emerged victorious from their respective sectional tournaments last Tuesday, F-M prevailing in Division I at Pompey Club and CBA doing so in the Division II tournament at Rogues Roost in Bridgeport.

Mirroring the dominance of its 13-0 regular season, F-M Green had a Division I team score of 349, with only Cicero-North Syracuse Blue in close proximity finishing second at 376.

Leading the Hornets, Bella Fullmer nearly earned the individual title, shooting a 77 for 18 holes which put her just one behind the winning 76 of Rome Free Academy’s Rachel O’Rourke.

Lindsey Chong landed in solo third place shooting 82, while Maya Moody and Erin Graves both posted 91. F-M White’s Emma Li led her side with a 93 as Lizzie Noel earned a 98. Gabby Dardis and Claire Zerillo each shot 100.

This group, along with Jamesville-DeWitt golfers Yara Farah (98) and Jaeda Robinson (101), all advanced to the sectional Division I state qualifier at Cedar Lake Club in Clayville.

Over in Division II, no one got close to CBA, who finished at 389 to place 60 shots clear of the 449 from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill while advancing four golfers to the state qualifier.

Clara DeFilippis led with an 88, second only to the winning 77 from Sauquoit Valley’s Kamryn Yerman. Anna Fuller tied for sixth with a 94, while Layla Smart posted 102 and Alicia Snyder had a 105. Manlius Pebble Hill golfer Jenny He also advanced matching Smart’s 102.

At Cedar Lake, Fullmer led the local contingent shooting an 85 to get third place. Chong’s 89 put her in fourth and Smart, improving to an 89, grabbed sixth place as the trio will all play in the individual New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament at Wild Wood Country Club near Rochester.

Before all this, there was the boys golf sectional state qualifying tournament, held May 21 and 23 at Colgate University’s Seven Oaks course where J-D senior Jackson Saroney would roll to a dominant victory.

Ignoring rainy conditions, Saroney shot a three-under-par 69 in the opening round with consecutive birdies on 5, 6 and 7 and five birdies overall. Then he added a 73 which, despite its ups and downs, still included four birdies. Saroney’s 142 total was seven shots clear of Skaneateles’ Drew Mancini, the only other golfer to break 150.

No other local golfer was able to finish in the top nine who advanced to next weekend’s NYSPHSAA tournament at Mill Creek Golf Club near Rochester.

CBA’s Emmet Kilmartin got closest, his 162 tying for 11th place. F-M’s Duncan McDaniel posted 165, with Kilmartin’s CBA teammate, Michael Brown, shooting 170 as the Hornets’ Hugh Roddy finished at 177.