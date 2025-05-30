F-M boys lacrosse falls to B’ville in sectional Class A semifinal

MANLIUS – Boys lacrosse teams from Jamesville-DeWitt, Christian Brothers Academy and East Syracuse Minoa will all return to action in two different sets of Section III semifinals – in Class C for the Red Rams, in Class B for the Brothers and Spartans.

Fayetteville-Manlius faced its own bye directly into the semifinals in Class A as the no. 2 seed in a six-team bracket, but it ultimately could not keep the Hornets from an early exit.

Baldwinsville, the no. 3 seed, came to Hornet Stadium Wednesday night and, shaking off a quick start from the hosts, controlled the rest of the game on the way to prevailing 12-7 over F-M.

Two regular-season meetings between B’ville and F-M were split, the Hornets winning 15-12 in April at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium but losing at home 6-5 in the rematch early in May.

Fresh and ready to go, F-M jumped out to a 5-1 advantage by the end of the first quarter with a well-balanced attack that produced four different goal-scorers.

But once defensive adjustments were made, B’ville smothered the Hornets the rest of the game, forcing a string of turnovers and bad shots as Jake Seefeldt would work his total to 10 saves.

Most of the ground was made up by halftime, the Bees trailing 6-5 at the break and then, in the pivotal third quarter, keeping F-M off the board while it moved out in front and then kept adding to the margin down the stretch.

Brady Garcia and Tieman Lynch led the rally, each with three-goal hat tricks as Garcia added two assists. Dylan Garcia scored twice, as did Zach Bice who added an assist as Iggy LoMedico and Matt Niedzialek earned single goals and Oliver Lyman tacked on an assist.

F-M, while well-balanced, never had a player produce more than once other than Henry Dougherty’s two goals and three assists. Tyler Burns had a goal and assist, the other goals going to Tom Porter, Andrew Puccia, Jon Schalk and Randal Hearn. Grant Rhyde, in goal, recorded 13 saves. The Hornets’ season finished with a 7-9 record.