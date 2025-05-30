B’ville girls lacrosse season ends in sectional semifinal defeat

ONONDAGA COUNTY – or the third time in 15 days the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team steeled itself for a clash with the reigning state Class A champions from Cicero-North Syracuse.

Only now the stakes were bigger as the two met in Thursday’s Section III Class A semifinal at Bragman Stadium, where again the Northstars asserted itself in a comprehesive performance defeating the Bees 17-5

Defeats of 19-9 and 19-7 in those first two meetings had taught B’ville plenty, but it also proved that, even with the Bees’ immense growth this season following its 1-16 struggles in 2024, a gap still remained.

C-NS eagerly reinforced this point with Gabby Putman claiming 16 draws to give her side all kinds of extra possession and an attack centered around Sophia Nesci, who along with her five goals produced three assists.

When B’ville did have the ball, Gisella Trouesdale produced a pair of goals with Lea Otts, Peyton Dyl and Raeagan Ratliff also converting. Goalie Maddy Polky finished with eight saves.

Just getting to C-NS required B’ville to first defeat no. 5 seed Liverpool in Tuesday’s opening-round game at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, one last chance for home fans to appreciate how much the Bees turned around this spring.

Steadily B’ville handled the Warriors 16-6, a score even more lopsided than the 18-11 and 14-6 margins of their two regular-season meetings as the Bees built a 9-3 advantage by halftime and just kept adding to it.

The duo of Dyl and Otts proved unstoppable, Dyl by netting six goal and Otts amassing five assists to go with her four goals. Ratliff got a three-goal hat trick as single goals went to Trouesdale, Jaya Madigan and Addison Garcia.

Having finished this season at 9-9, B’ville could make another big leap in 2026. Otts and Garcia graduate but Dyl and Ratliff, who combined for 107 goals and 20 assists, return, as does Madigan (32 goals) and Trouesdale (21 goals) plus Polky to anchor the Bees’ defensive unit.