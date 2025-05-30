Bishop Grimes baseball advances to sectional Class C semifinals

CENTRAL NEW YORK – By the time the Bishop Grimes baseball team took the field Tuesday for its opening Section III Class C playoff game, it carried with them the deep and rich athletic history of a school just a few weeks from closing.

Now the Cobras want to make it count with one more championship.

Grimes, as the no. 2 seed, trailed no. 15 seed Cooperstown but did not let the situation alarm them, calmly regaining control and defeating the Hawkeyes 7-4.

After going in front 2-0 in the first inning, Grimes watched Cooperstown net three runs in the top of the third to move in front and then score again in the fourth after the Cobras tied it 3-3.

Yet with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth, Grimes moved ahead for good as Ben Carroll homered and Evan Zaccheo went four-for-four, scoring a run.

Dante Piraino singled twice, joining Carroll with two RBIs apiece as Avery Pankow and Owen Tierney also drove in runs. Carroll pitched a complete game full of sevens – seven innings, seven hits allowed, seven strikeouts.

Now it was Grimes against no. 7 seed Tully in the quarterfinals Thursday night at Gutchess Park having scored 26 combined runs against the Black Knights in two regular-season victories.

This playoff encounter was closer, but again the Cobras prolonged its season defeating Tully 6-2 to set up a semifinal showdown with Morrisville-Eaton two days later.

A single rally did all the damage. Trailing 1-0 after the Black Knights scored in the top of the third, the Cobras batted around in the bottom of the third producing all six of its runs.

Twice with the bases loaded, Grimes cleared them with doubles from Tierney and Tyce Haskins. Having helped his own cause, Tierney only allowed one run the rest of the way while earning 12 strikeouts and holding Tully to two hits overall.

East Syracuse Minoa will return for 2026 in baseball, but only after a season which ended last Tuesday in the sectional Class AA quarterfinals at Falcon Park when the no. 6 seed Spartans lost 3-1 to no. 3 seed Auburn.

For the most part, ESM pitcher Luke Liedka contained the Maroons, striking out six and only surrendering five hits, but that lone exception made the difference.

In the bottom of the third Auburn got all of its runs when Myles McBride sent one over the fence for a home run with two on. McBride also pitched five innings before ESM’s Chase Fredericks drove home Ben Fricke in the top of the sixth.

Grant Pinckney relieved McBride and threw two no-hit innings, ending the Spartans’ season at 7-11 as Braeden Phipps had three of his team’s five hits with a double and two singles.