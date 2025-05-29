Marcellus boys track second at sectional Class B-2 meet

SHERBURNE – Three area track and field teams made the long trip to Sherburne-Earlville High School Wednesday in pursuit of Section III Class B-2 championships.

Of them, Marcellus did best, finishing second in the boys division with 116.67 points to Cazenovia’s 143 and third in the girls division with 77 points just ahead of Skaneateles in fourth and Solvay in fifth place. The Bearcats were fourth and Lakers fifth in the boys division.

At the forefront for the Marcellus boys was Ay-Zoh Shaw earning 2,478 points in the pentathlon to edge Phoenix’s Jack Kocher (2,404) for the top spot.

The Mustangs also won relays as Liam Eldridge, Finn Criss, Jamison Palen and Jack Lucio went 8:38.17 to pull away in the 4×800 before Eldridge won at 1,600 meters in 4:38.48 and claimed the 3,200-meter run in 10:24.34.

Lucio added a fifth in the 400-meter dash behind Xander Szalach thrd in 51.49 seconds. It was Szalach and Lucio helping Palen and Colden Kwasnowski take the 4×400 relay in 3:34.67.

Owen Alexander won, too, going 15.47 seconds in the 110 hurdles to beat the 15.93 of Solvay’s Giovanni Cilani as Kwasnowski finished fourth but moved up to win the 400 hurdles in 58.83. Robbie Hakes took third in the steeplechase.

Nolan Hoey threw the shot put 46’1 3/4” beating the 43’8 3/4” of Solvay’s Dylan Mumford for the title with Alan Korycinski in fourth place. Hoey added a second-place discus throw of 127’2” with Evan Fullagar fifth in the triple jump.

Solvay’s Antwan Hicks was victorious in the 100-meter dash going 11.29 seconds, added a 200-meter title in 23.44 edging Phoenix’s Julius Spaights (23.46) and helped the Bearcats to third in the 4×100 relay in 45.97.

Also, in the long jump Hicks made his way to second place going 21’ 1/2” as Cillani was victorious in the triple jump going 43’7 1/2”. Mekhi Sampson took fourth place in the 200 and Jordan Lorick finished fourth in the 3,200.

Leading Skaneateles, Ryan McCrone won the pole vault clearing 12’6”. Brayden Mayer topped 5’10” in the high jump for second place, with Szalach and Hakes tied for fourth. Boucher got second in the steeplechase in 10:41.19 The Lakers also had John Rossi third and Leo Lang fourth in the 1,600 to go with a fourth in the 4×100.

Marcellus, on the girls side, had Madison Foy pull away to win the 100 hurdles in 14.67 seconds as no one else broke the 16-second mark and Foy added a 400 hurdles victory in 1:03.28.

Harmony Frost claimed the 100 sprint title in 12.99 as Foy, Dorothy McMahon, Corrine Aldrich and Emmi Rossiter went 4:08.97 to edge Cazenovia (4:09.93) and win the 4×400 relay.

McMahon took second in the 400 sprint in 1:01.45 with Aldrich f ourth and Rossiter fifth and was third in the long jump with 16’2 1/4” ahead of Rossiter in fifth place as Sara Welch added a fourth in the triple jump.

Solvay’s girls were led by Serenity Williams taking the pentathlon with 2,889 points just ahead of Cazenovia’s Alyssa Wardell (2,718) as Kyira Davis claimed the 200 in 26.63 seconds edging Frost’s 26.68 and was third in the 100 in 13.23.

Jernessa Donaldson threw the shot put 36’1 3/4” to win as Gabrielle Willsey was third with 33’3” as in the discus Donaldson finished second going 100’3”.

Lucy Fleckenstein won for the Skaneateles girls when she took the 1,500-meter run in 4:55.24, the only time under five minutes. She also claimed the 800 in 2:25.24

Skaneateles was also third in the 4×800 and 4×100 in 52.66 seconds as Monica Pohl took third in the 3,000-meter run and Abby McCrone third in the pole vault. Kathryn Cowden was fourth in the 100 hurdles and Eva DeJesus fourth in the 100 sprint. Sarah Lang finished fifth in the triple jump

Before all this, on May 24 Solvay and Skaneateles were part of the Cicero-North Syracuse Invitational at Bragman Stadium.

Solvay had Hicks win the long jump going 22 feet as he was third in the 200 and added a fifth in the 100 sprint in 11.57. Cilani got third in the 110 hurdles in 16.50.

Williams finished second in the girls 100 hurdles in 15.92 seconds and clear 4’10” for second place in the high jump adding a fifth (16’6 ¼”) in the long jump. Davis also got fifth in the 200 in 27.71 and sixth in the 100 sprint, with Donaldson fourth in the shot put heaving it 32’1 ¼”.

Skaneateles had Fleckenstein take second in the girls 1,500 in 4:48.90 with McCrone second in the boys pole vault clearing 12’6” behind the only the 13-foot leap of Beaver River’s Dylan Buckingham.