Boys lacrosse Bees top F-M, reach sectional Class A final

ONONDAGA COUNTY – When the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team traveled to Fayetteville-Manlius Wednesday night for the Section III Class A semifinal, it would settle matters between the two sides.

And it would go in the no. 3 seed Bees’ favor as, after a slow start, it dominated the rest of the game to defeat the no. 2 seed Hornets 12-7 and earn a shot at toppling undefeated West Genesee in the sectional final three days later.

The regular-season meetings between B’ville and F-M were split, the Bees losing 15-12 in April but pulling out a 6-5 decision in May which gave them a much-needed confidence boost when it returned to Hornet Stadium for the playoff encounter.

It didn’t start well, though. F-M jumped out to a 5-1 advantage by the end of the first quarter with a well-balanced attack that produced five different goal-scorers.

But once defensive adjustments were made, B’ville smothered the Hornets the rest of the game, forcing a string of turnovers and bad shots as Jake Seefeldt would work his total to 10 saves.

Most of the ground was made up by halftime, the Bees trailing 6-5 at the break and then, in the pivotal third quarter, keeping F-M off the board while it moved out in front and then kept adding to the margin down the stretch.

Brady Garcia and Tieman Lynch led the rally, each with three-goal hat tricks as Garcia added two assists. Dylan Garcia scored twice, as did Zach Bice who added an assist as Iggy LoMedico and Matt Niedzialek earned single goals and Oliver Lyman tacked on an assist.

Far easier for B’ville was its May 14 opening-round game against no. 6 seed Rome Free Academy where it scored 14 goals in the first quarter, averaging better than a goal per minute.

Ultimately the Bees topped the Black Knights 23-5, with 12 different goal-scorers led by Dylan Garcia, who found the net five times and added an assist. Amadeo Devito and Trevor Miller saw extended action and both got three-goal hat tricks with Devito earning two assists.

Bice, Brtendan DiCesare and Dan Trouesdale both converted twice, Bice adding two assists as Lynch had a goal and three assists. Lyman, Brady Garcia and Nick Ianno each had one goal and one assist. Goals also went to Niedzialek and Alex Skapura.