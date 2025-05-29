Boys Bees finish second, girls third at Class AA track sectionals

CICERO – Three times in a span of 13 days the Baldwinsville track and field teams would trek east on Route 31 and go to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium for important events.

In the middle of it was Wednesday’s Section III Class AA championships, where the Bees would contend throughout the day and finish in the top three of both meets.

The B’ville boys’ total of 88 points was second only to host C-NS’s 186, but the girls Bees earned more points – 97 in all – even as it finished third to Liverpool’s 183 and C-NS’s 140.

Kamryn Barton roared to a girls 800-meter title, her time of two minutes 14.76 seconds more than three seconds ahead of her rivals, then won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in a quick 7:18.74 as Yolanda Wei took second in 7:37.50 and Ella DeFio finished fifh.

Leah Bahamonde won too, her discus throw of 110 feet 7 inches four feet clear of the field as she also was third in the shot put with 33’4 3/4”.

In the 4×400 relay Mariah LeGrow, Emerson Clavijo, Emmy Buchanan and Amerie Williams finished second in 4:09.41, while in the pole vault Kate DeFio cleared 8 feet 6 inches just behind the 8’9” of Liverpool’s Alainees Leon.

Veda Steinemann, Nia Delardi, Isabella Arria and Madelyn Donhauser were third in the 4×800 in 10:32.38 with Clavijo, Williams, Aaniya Johnson and Adriana Pritchard third in the 4×100 in 49.94 seconds.

Donhauser ran 3,000 meters in 10:54.65 to finish third. LeGrow earned third place in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.64 with Adelyn Ameigh-Coggen seventh and Clare Horan eighth. Johnson, in 1:00.70, edged Buchanan (1:01.79) for fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Rachel Becker, competing in the five-event pentathlon, made her way to fourth place with 2,207 points. Clavijo was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 12.97 seconds.

Bella Zapf was eighth in the 100 hurdles in 18.59 and Mya Bregande eighth in the high jump clearing 4’8” as Amanda Newcomb took eighth in the long jump with 15’11 1/4” and 10th in the triple jump.

B’ville’s boys only won one event – the pole vault, where Doug Clark cleared 12 feet and none of his rivals went beyond 11 feet as Andrew Fry (9 feet) finished seventh.

London Premo nearly prevailed in the long jump, his 21’11” just behind the 21’11 1/2” of Henninger’s Alex Acevedo, Kayden Gilbert going 20’5” for sixth place. Premo also went 16.68 seconds in the 110 hurdles for fourth place and cleared 5’8” for fourth place in the high jump,

The Bees were runners-up in all three relays. The 4×800 quartet of Chris Zellar, Chris Patruno, Logan Bolton and Wyatt Decker went 8:10.51 just behind C-NS’s 8:07.03.

The same was true in the 4×400 where Zellar, Patruno, Decker and George Bauer posted 3:28.03 just behind the the Northstars winning in 3:27.47, while in the 4×100 Zellar, Gilbert, Arthur Bullock and Teishawn Wade took second in 44.42 seconds.

Yet another second-place finish came from Jacob Guelli with his time of 10:36.85 in the 3,000 steeplechase. Kallen Kennedy’s shot put of 45’8 1/2” was good for third place as Joe Pasho was sixth with 40’10”, Kennedy adding a fourth in the discus with 129’3” and Pasho seventh with 115’10”.

Bullock was fourth in the 100 in 11.66 seconds and Decker fourth in the 400 hurdles going 59.29. Bullock also ran the 200 in 23.43 to finish sixth and had a seventh (20’ 1/2”) in the long jump as Decker was sixth (40’7”) in the triple jump.

Patruno had a season-best 2:02.34 in the 800 to finish third. Dom Dottolo got fifth in the 1,600 in 4:36.58. Zellar was seventh and Cooper Christman eighth in the 400 sprint, with Liam McOmber seventh in the 3,200.

B’ville had first gone to C-NS for its late-season invitational meet on May 24, just as the incessant rain which fell the previous three days finally let up.

Barton was victorious in the girls 800, her 2:17.09 more than two seconds clear of the field. Clavijo, Johnson and Buchanan joined Barton to win the 4×400 in 4:01.96. The Bees were third in the 4×100 in 50.72 seconds

Wade, Gilbert, Gavin Bachman and Bryzon Nicholson got second in the boys 4×100 posting 45.78 just behind South Jefferson’s 45.69. Premo (1:02.58) beat out Beckwith (1:03.52) for third in the 400 hurdles and was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.61 seconds, with Decker fifth in the triple jump (41’10 ¾”) and sixth in the 400 sprint in 52.65.