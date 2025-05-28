Liverpool girls, C-NS boys track win at Class AA sectional meet

CICERO – Though it finished behind them in earlier meets, when it counted the most the Liverpool girls track and field team pulled ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse and, by doing so, won the Section III Class AA championship.

And it happened at C-NS’s Bragman Stadium on Wednesday night where the Warriors’ total of 183 points easily cleared the 140 from the Northstars with plenty gained from sprints plus a 1-2 finish in the pentathlon.

Taima Tearney and June Piorkowski led the five-event pentathlon for Liverpool, Tearney’s 2,658 points just ahead of Piorkowski’s 2,547 as C-NS had Samantha Moreno third with 2,238.

Going to the sprints, Nahla Battle-Crenshaw beat the field in the 100-meter dash in 12.45 seconds, with Maddie Devendorf third in 12.73 and Mia Wright fourth in 12.86.

Wright pulled away to take the 400-meter dash in 57.45 seconds and helped Battle-Crenshaw, Devendorf and Mikayla Greene beat C-NS, 48.09 seconds to 48.76, for first in the 4×100 relay. Devendorf, in 26.20, edged Wright (26.22) for second in the 200 as the Northtstars’ Jaydin Mackey (26.45) was fourth.

Ailanees Leon added another title for Liverpool in the pole vault when she cleared 8 feet 9 inches to edge the 8’6” from Baldwinsville’s Kate DeFio as C-NS had Natta Luangaphay third with 7’6”.

Taylor Page got second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:40.52 with Kaitlyn Hotaling third in 4:44.92. In the 800, Page again took second with 2:18.22 as Katie Martin was fourth in 2:22.26 while in the 3,000 Hotaling made her way to second place posting 10:30.03, with Page fifth behind C-NS’s Kennedy Jones (10:59.17) in fourth.

Addison Zielger got third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:43.16 with Maggie Sherlock fourth in 7:53.16 as Olivia Kuol had a third-place discus throw of 96’10”. Emily Aiello was fourth in the 400 hurdles and Ese Uloho fourth in the shot put with 31’4 ½”. Liverpool added a second in the 4×800 relay in 9:57.40 and third in the 4×400 in 4:09.78.

C-NS sophomore sensation Anna Eells won four events as she had a long jump of 19’4 ¼” to win over Devendorf’s 18’8” as Selena Moreno was third (17’7 ¼”), Aaliyah McDonald fourth and Alexandra Wissar fifth. The triple jump had Eells finish first with 39’9” while Stephanie Todd was fourth and Moreno fifth.

Eeels also cleared 5’8” to win the high jump ahead of a second-place 5 feet from Liverpool’s Audrey Jenkins as Georgia Jwaskiewicz was third with 4’10”. Eells won the 100 hurdles in 14.68 seconds edging McDonald’s 14.75 with Mackey fourth in 16.04 and Battle-Crenshaw fifth in 16.31 as McDonald took third in the 400 sprint in 1:00.01.

Grace Murray went 1:03.68 to win the 400 hurdles over Todd taking second in 1:05.12. Cameron Sisk finished fifth in the 1,500 and helped Murray, McDonald and Julianna Remiesiewicz take the 4×400 relay in 4:06.54.

While this was going on C-NS rolled to the boys sectional Class AA championship, its total of 186 points more than double that of second-place B’ville (88) as Liverpool was third with 74.

For the C-NS boys it was Camron Ingram at the forefront of a 1-2-3 sweep in the 110 hurdles tearing to victory in 13.97 seconds two full seconds ahead of Antwan Maxwell’s 15.97 as Andrew Potter (16.08) was third.

A far closer 100 sprint had Ingram in 11.20 seconds hold off West Genesee’s Dylan Frost (11.32) for the top spot, Ingram adding a second in the 200 in 22.32 as Christian Kahrs (23.42) was fifth.

In a tight 800 battle Tyler Graham, in 2:01.03, edge a pack which included Dante Melfi (2:03.87) in fourth and Dominic Petrera (2:05.23) in sixth. In the 3,200 Rhett Andrews prevailed in 9:54.49 beating a pack which included Liverpool’s Josh Vang (10:02.18) third, Mason Dineen fifth and Brady Petrella sixth, while in the 3,000 steeplechase Nolan Zinsmeyer won in 10:14.41 more than 22 seconds clear of the field.

Graham, Melfi, Petrera and Evan Champ and Tyler Graham beat the field in the 4×800 in 8:07.03, just ahead of B’ville’s 8:10.51, while in the 4×400 C-NS won again with Graham, Melfi, Kahrs and Dan Henry going 3:27.47 to B’ville’s 3:28.03.

Xander Provost gave the Northstars a win in the pentathlon, his 2,646 points beating out the 2,381 from Liverpool’s Taj Ryan in second place. Andrew Potter topped 6 feet to win the high jump.

Anthony Johnson went 47’1 ¾” to win the triple jump over a pack that included Jefferson Cazimir third (42’11”) and Matt Freeman fourth. Johnson was third in the long jump with 21’10” ahead of Prodigy Shepherd (20’9 ¼”) and Freeman.

Colin Daley topped 11 feet for second place in the pole vault. Andrews was third in the 1,600 going 4:33.83 as Joe Massett took fourth in 4:35.76. Henry went 50.90 seconds for second in the 400 sprint while Kahrs (51.86) was third

Liverpool had Brayden Smith go 56.25 seconds in the 400 hurdles to finish second to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Alex Shim (55.79) as Achilles Widger was sixth in 1:01.53.

Brian Juston finished third in the steeplechase going 10:39.90, with Ade Adefashola third in the high jump topping 5’10” and Jamal Lesperance topping 10 feet for the first time in the pole vault to finish fourth.

Smith took fifth in the 110 hurdles with Jack Monroe fifth in the 400 sprint and Ty’Kere Jones fifth in the shot put. Liverpool was third in the 4×100 in 45.39 seconds, while it finished third in the 4×800 and fourth in the 4×400.