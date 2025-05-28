F-M flag football sprints to sectional Class A championship

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Back in April, the notion that the Fayetteville-Manlius flag football team would find itself celebrating a Section III Class A championship in its inaugural season was hard to believe.

Yet there were the Hornets at Sunnycrest Field Tuesday night having climbed to the top in the most emphatic way possible, defeating Cicero-North Syracuse 20-7 in the sectional final.

So concluded a quick and impressive climb which, at least to some degree, began against C-NS in mid-April. Still struggling at the time, the Hornets played the more established Northstars to a 6-6 tie hinting at better times ahead.

And by the time these two sides reunited, F-M was still riding the momentum of last Saturday’s sectional semifinal at Sunnycrest Field where it stunned unbeaten top seed Syracuse East 9-8.

What happened in the first half cast all remaining doubts aside.

Again F-M’s defense was in top form, forcing C-NS into a string of turnovers and empty possessions, and that energy fed to the offense, which had no intention of keeping things close.

On just its second possession the Hornets took the lead for good when Freedom Umstead found Carlye Bryant in the end zone. But the two weren’t done, connecting twice more on touchdown passes, including right before halftime to extend it to a 20-0 margin at the break.

Much of the rest of the game belonged to F-M’s defense. Though it allowed a second-half score, the Hornets otherwise remained aggressive and forced C-NS into turnovers.

Three seniors – McKenzie Romocki, Ashley Seidberg and Kalyna Dannenberg – produced four interceptions between them, assuring that the Northstars could not comeback.

All of this followed the landmark win over Syracuse East, whom FM played close in both regular-season meetings, 27-20 on April 20 and 18-13 on May 12.

Now the Hornets played superb defense right from the outset, Lacey Teaken recording a first-half safety. That slim 2-0 margin held until the second half, when Ta’Kai Baker found the end zone and Syracuse East added a two-point conversion to take an 8-2 lead.

But the Hornets answered late when Umstead ran in for a TD and Bryant hit the go-ahead extra point, yet another big play for her after missing a large portion of the regular season due to injury.

Holding the no.4 seed, F-M would host Baldwinsville in the May 21 opening round and, with a strong second half, knock out the reigning sectional champion Bees 25-13.

This wasn’t a big surprise, given that the Hornets topped B’ville 7-6 two weeks earlier. What was different was that both offenses would flourish more in the rematch.

Trading first-half touchdowns without conversions, the two sides were even 6-6 at the break, but then F-M really got going with its offense putting together three late scoring drives.

Everyone in the Hornets’ backfield contributed, whether it was Bryant running the ball or Dannenberrg, McKenzie Romacki, Madison Romacki and Una Vlasak and Kalyna Dannenberg catching passes from Umstead.

Big as this was, two more wins followed and F-M are sectional champions, ready to see if it can get still more when it faces Section II champion Albany in Saturday’s regional final at Morrisville State College at noon.