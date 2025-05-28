Cazenovia wins girls, boys sectional Class B-2 track titles

SHERBURNE – All was in front of the Cazenovia track and field teams as they went after Section III Class B-2 championships Wednesday at Sherburne-Earlville High School.

And by the time it was settled, every opponent on the girls and boys sides, trailed the Lakers.

Cazenovia swept to the sectional titles, earning 172.33 points to win the girls title over 10 challengers led by second-place Lowville’s 88 points. And the boys Lakers put up 143 points to the 116.67 earned by second-place Marcellus.

Dominating the girls pole vault, Susie Pittman cleared 11 feet as Sofie Reger was second with 8’6”, Anna Reksc fourth (7 feet) and Maura Phillips sixth.

Then Pittman added a winning triple jump of 36’2 ¼” with Audie Spring (32’7 ½”) taking third place. In the high jump, Reger was second and Skye Stanford third, each clearing 4’6” as Marina Davis (4’4”) tied for fourth.

In the girls relays the Lakers won the 4×800 with Phillips, Lily Kogut, Maeve McGreevy and Olivia Ruddy going 10:31.54, the only time under 11 minutes. Then it was Pittman and Spring joining Izzy Stromer-Galley and Caroline Mehlbaum to take the 4×100 in 50.18 seconds nearly a full second clear of Lowville’s 51.11.

Pittman, Mehlbaum, Reksc and Avery Cashatt got second in the 4×400 posting 4:09.83 behind Marcellus’ 4:08.87 right before a closing 2,000 steeplechase where Abbie Comeau pulled away to win in 7:39.68.

Kogut, fourth in the steeplechase, ran to third at 1,500 meters in 5:06.86 just ahead of Comeau (5:08.79) in fourth place, then improved to second at 800 meters in 2:28.43 with Phillips going 2:32.29 for fourth place and Ruddy seventh, Rylee Stearns added a second in the 3,000 going 12:08.12.

Stromer-Galley went 13.17 seconds in the 100-meter dash second to Marcellus’ Harmony Frost (12.99) with Cashatt third in the 400-meter dash going 1:04.06. In the 200-meter dash Stromer-Galley took third in 27.73 and Reksc (28.53) was sixth as McGreevy got fourth (1:08.78) and Mehlbaum fifth (1:10.51) in the 400 hurdles.

Alyssa Wardell’s 2,718 points in the pentathlon put her second behind Solvay’s Serenity Williams with 2,889. Becca Brooks got third in the discus throwing it 88’1”, Spring going 15’10” in the long jump for fourth place. Eleanor Mongeau edged Becca Brooks for sixth in the 100 hurdles though both finished in 19.30.

Cazenovia’s boys also did well in relays with Finn Worthington, Wyatt Scott, Michael Harris and Charlie Compeau topping Canastota, 44.23 seconds to 44.49, in a close 4×100.

Will Galton, Owen Woodworth, Tyler Fuller and Christian Rheaume got second in the 4×800 in 8:54.92, and a winning 4×400 by Comeau, Worthington, Tristan Field-Bradley and Judah Ossont was negated by a bad baton pass despite 3:34.67.

Jake Woolbert earned 26 points by himself as he won the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:35.60, with Nolan Campagna fifth as Woolbert posted 4:48.61 in the 1,600 for second place to go with a second in the 3,200 in 10:39.81.

Eliot Comeau claimed the high jump clearing 6’1” as Ossont was third with 5’8”. Charles Wilcox took second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet as Conor Kelly (9 feet) was sixth. Ethan Burry had a third-place shot put toss of 42’10 ¼” as Luther Dannon (40’4”) finished seventh, Burry adding a sixth in the discus with 108’10”.

Comeau needed 51.32 seconds for second place in the 400 sprint. Scott landed in third place in the 110 high hurdles in 17.17. Worthington ran to third in the 200 in 23.99, with Compeau sixth as Worthington took fourth in the 100 in 11.75.

Campagna was third in the 400 hurdles going 1:02.05 ahead of Field-Bradley in fourth (1:03.39) and Wilcox in sixth (1:04.96). In the 800 Woodworth was second in 2:10.99 and Rheaume third in 2:15.32, with Will Galton fifth in 2:16.36.

Ossont had a third-place triple jump of 40’2 ¾” just ahead of Wilcox in fourth with 39’8 ¼”. Brooks Ruddy, with 1,764 points, was fifth and Liam Poulin sixth (1,378) in the pentathlon.

In between its sweep of the OHSL Liberty small-school meet May 19 at Jordan-Elbridge and the sectional meet was a trip to the Cicero-North Syracuse Invitational on Memorial Day weekend.

Scott provided a victory in the boys 400 hurdles as his time of 1:00.19 beat Syracuse Academy’s Kyzaiah Benton (1:01.58) by more than a second.

Woolbert grabbed second place in the 3,200 posting 10:14.74. Eliot Comeau made his way to third place in the 800 posting 2:03.34. Caleb Gilmore topped 10’6” to tie for seventh in the pole vault.