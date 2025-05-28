C-NS flag football makes run to sectional Class A final

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Through two seasons of varsity flag football Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool had faced each other four times. But the fifth meeting would prove the most important yet.

It came last Friday in the Section III Class A semifinal at Bragman Stadium, with the Northstars and Warriors clashing to see who would reach the sectional final for the first time.

With fall-like weather on hand thanks to rain and chilly temperatures, points were valuable – and ultimately C-NS got them just when it mattered the most and prevailed by a score of 12-6 in overtime.

This game was at C-NS because it had won at Liverpool 14-13 nine days earlier to ultimately move into the no. 2 seed, avenging an earlier 13-7 home defeat to the Warriors.

For a long while, it looked like the road team would win again, with the Northstars kept off the board for most of regulation by a stingy Liverpool defense which had shut out Syracuse West 13-0 in the opening round two days earlier.

At the same time, though, C-NS was also making a series of stops, keeping itself within close range as the Warriors managed just a single touchdown and did not get the conversion.

Late in the second half Shanyrah Burton-Sledge solved the Liverpool resistance by running through it and finding the end zone., forging a 6-6 tie. A possible game-winning conversion was turned back.

Overtime started with the Warriors having the ball, only to again have the Northstars stop them. With all the momentum, it drove to the one-yard line and on fourth down, Olivia Cook took a snap and immediately threw to the end zone, where Piper Adams grabbed it for the winning score.

When the celebration stopped, C-NS turned its attention to the sectional final– and found out that in that title game Tuesday at Sunnycrest Field it would face Fayetteville-Manlius after the first-year Hornets stunned unbeaten top seed Syracuse East 9-8 in the other semifinal.

As it turned out, F-M’s momentum could not be halted as it jumped all over the Northstars in the first half and C-NS could not recover, ultimately taking a 20-7 defeat.

In no way did the Hornets resemble the inexperienced side which tied the Northstars 6-6 in mid-April. It took just two possessions for F-M to go in front as Freedom Umstead found Carlye Bryant in the end zone.

Twice more in the half the Hornets would get into scoring possession and both times Umstead connected with Bryant for TD passes leaving C-NS in the unfamiliar position of a 20-0 halftime deficit.

Settling down in the second half, the Northstars did get on the board with Meadow Werts’ scoring pass to Hailey Dupra, but it could not overcome throwing four interceptions, two of them grabbed by McKenzie Romacki.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could take pride in its season which included that playoff game with Syracuse West where it snapped a four-game skid against a side who beat them 24-7 just nine days earlier.

A spark on offensef for the Warriors’ came from Gianna Tortaci, only inserted as a starter late in the season. Twice she broke open and caught passes from Gracie Sleeth which turned into the game’s only touchdowns.