MPH, CBA tennis players advance to NYSPHSAA tournament

CENTRAL NEW YORK – From Tuesday’s Section III state qualifying tournament a trio of local players from Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill would earn trips to New York City next weekend for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

In both cases the players had to win third-place matches in order to advance, with MPH’s Jaasim Zaman doing so in singles and CBA’s Soren Kang and Joe Riccelli doing so in doubles.

Zaman, the no. 3 seed in singles after winning the sectional Division IV title, got going with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cooperstown’s Henry Ayers and then topped CBA’s Chanu Yang in a closely-fought quarterfinal 7-5, 7-5.

Perhaps drained from that match, Zaman lost his semifnal to Cortland’s Tyler Cranfield 6-4, 7-5, but in the all-important third-place match won 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) over Skaneateles’ Noah Soderberg to join Cranfield and Liverpool’s Justin Barrett in advancing.

Over on the doubles side, Kang and Riccelli also held the no. 3 seed. After beating Seth Boulter and Logan Bronner (Chittenango) 6-4, 6-0 the CBA duo handled Cazenovia’s Evan Molloy and Max Reger 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

A 6-1, 6-2 loss to Baldwinsville’s Mason Doan and Ethan Haahr meant Kang and Ricelli had to beat the Fayetteville-Manlius pair of Jon So and Ian Sul in the third-place match. So and Sul had rallied past MPH’s Andy and Sam Lurvey 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before losing to Skaneatlees’ Peter and Jake Salzhauer in the semifinals.

Needing just two sets, Kang and Riccelli beat So and Sul 6-3 in the opener and 6-2 in the second set, meaning they would join the Salzhauers and Doan-Hahr at the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens as first-round NYSPHSAA tournament action starts on June 6.

CBA also had Caleb Buddie and Div Bhatt reach the quarterfinals in the qualifier before falling 6-2, 6-1 to the Salzhauers, while F-M’s John and William Miller lost in the first round to Doan and Haahr 6-0, 6-4.

In singles, both CBA’s Hunter Szatkowski and F-M’s Dan Manta reached the quarterfinals, but Manta saw an early lead get away in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 defeat to Soderberg as Szatkowski, after outlasting B’ville’s Nathan Smith 6-0, 4-6, 6-4, fell to Barrett 6-0, 6-1.

Manta beat MPH’s Savir Gambhir 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, with CBA’s Chanu Yang victorious over B’ville’s Eric Ventura 6-4, 6-1 before he lost to Zaman.