Liverpool’s Barrett dominates at boys tennis state qualifier

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long no boys tennis player in Central New York could keep up with Liverpool’s Justin Barrett in a singles match, and that trend continued when it really counted.

From his top seed, Barrett rolled to victory in the Section III state qualifying tournament earning a return trip to New York City next weekend and another shot at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association title.

Having already gone twice to the state tournament, Barrett brought all of that experience to the court in the qualifier, starting with a 6-3, 6-0 opening-round win over New Hartford’s David Berg.

Even more dominant in the quarterfinals, Barrett blasted past Christian Brothers Academy’s Hunter Szatkowski 6-0, 6-1 before a semifinal where he handled Skaneateles’ Division III individual champion, Noah Soderberg, 6-3 and 6-0.

Only in the final, against Cortland’s Tyler Cranfield, was there a real threat. Barrett took the opening set 6-3 and nearly got pushed to a tiebreak in the second before he won it 7-5.

Joining Barrett and Cranfield was Manlius Pebble Hill’s Jaasim Zaman, the Division IV sectional champion, who edged Soderberg 6-0, 7-6 in he third-place match.

These three head to the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where the opening rounds take place June 6 with the championship decided on June 7. Doubles teams representing Section III include Mason Doan-Ethan Haahr (Baldwinsville), Peter Salzhauer-Jake Salzhauer (Skaneateles) and Soren Kang-Joe Riccelli (CBA).