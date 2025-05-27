Tuesday, May 27, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool’s Barrett dominates at boys tennis state qualifier

Warriors standout does not drop a set in four singles matches

by Phil Blackwell
May 27, 2025
in High School Sports, Star Review
Skaneateles boys tennis takes pair of close defeats

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long no boys tennis player in Central New York could keep up with Liverpool’s Justin Barrett in a singles match, and that trend continued when it really counted.

From his top seed, Barrett rolled to victory in the Section III state qualifying tournament earning a return trip to New York City next weekend and another shot at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association title.

Having already gone twice to the state tournament, Barrett brought all of that experience to the court in the qualifier, starting with a 6-3, 6-0 opening-round win over New Hartford’s David Berg.

Even more dominant in the quarterfinals, Barrett blasted past Christian Brothers Academy’s Hunter Szatkowski 6-0, 6-1 before a semifinal where he handled Skaneateles’ Division III individual champion, Noah Soderberg, 6-3 and 6-0.

Only in the final, against Cortland’s Tyler Cranfield, was there a real threat. Barrett took the opening set 6-3 and nearly got pushed to a tiebreak in the second before he won it 7-5.

Joining Barrett and Cranfield was Manlius Pebble Hill’s Jaasim Zaman, the Division IV sectional champion, who edged Soderberg 6-0, 7-6 in he third-place match.

These three head to the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where the opening rounds take place June 6 with the championship decided on June 7. Doubles teams representing Section III include Mason Doan-Ethan Haahr (Baldwinsville), Peter Salzhauer-Jake Salzhauer (Skaneateles) and Soren Kang-Joe Riccelli (CBA).

Tags:

Recent News

Hot Stories This Week

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
Just a moment...
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Community Media Group, LLC - 2501 James St. Syracuse, NY 13206