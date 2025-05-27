Lakers’ Salzhauer brothers advance to state tennis tournament

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Already with a spot in the state small-school team tournament secure, Skaneateles went after more in the Section III singles and doubles state qualifier this week – and got it thanks to the duo of Peter and Henry Salzhauer.

Working from the top seed, the Salzhauers got going with a 6-1, 6-0 romp over Chittenango’s Vince DiNatale and Seamus Gardner, moving on from there to beat Christian Brothers Academy’s Caleb Buddie and Div Bhatt 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

When the Salzhauers swept past the Fayetteville-Manlius team of Jon So and Ian Sul in another 6-1, 7-0 decision in the semifinals they clinched a spot in next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.

About all they could not do was close it out, for in the final against Baldwinsville’s Mason Doan and Ethan Haahr the Salzhauers won the first set 7-5, only to drop the second 6-1 and then lose a third-set tiebreak to the Bees’ pair.

Meanwhile, in the singles state qualifier Noah Soderberg, the no. 4 seed, got within one win of joining the Soderbergs in their trip to the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Soderberg beat Oneida’s Ryan Lusher 6-3, 6-3 and then came from behind to beat F-M’s Dan Manta 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, only needing one more victory for a state tournament berth.

But Liverpool’s top-seeded Justin Barrett beat Soderberg 6-3, 6-0 and then, in the third-place match to determine the final berth, Manlius Pebble Hill’s Jaasim Zaman beat him 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) to join Barrett and Cortland’s Tyler Cranfield, who in the first round beat Westhill standout Jackson Flegel 6-1, 6-2.

The Skaenateles duo of Case Pavlus and Lucas Woodcock found themselves in a three-set opening-round match with Manlius Pebble Hill’s Devan Trikha and Owen Hay, which it lost 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Trikha and Hay went on to lose in the quarterfinals to Doan and Haahr.