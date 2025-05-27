Boys tennis Bees’ Doan Haahr win at state qualifier

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With a Section III Division I championship secured, the Baldwinsville boys tennis duo of Mason Doan and Ethan Haahr would take it further.

Four victories during the sectional state qualifier assured that Doan and Haahr will make their way to New York City this weekend for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.

Doan and Haarh came into the state qualifier holding the no. 2 seed and got going with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over the Fayetteville-Manlius duo of William and John Miller.

A 6-1, 6-0 romp over Manlius Pebble Hill’s Devan Trikha and Owen Hay put Doan and Haahr in the semifinals, where they were just as dominant beating Christian Brothers Academy’s Soren Kang and Joe Riccelli 6-1, 6-2.

This win meant an automatic trip to the June 6-7 state tournament at the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, but a final remained against Skaneateles’ top-seeded brother duo of Peter and Jake Salzhauer.

Taking a 7-5 defeat in the opening set, Doan and Haahr rebounded to dominate the second set 6-1. The final set would go 6-6 to a tiebreak but the Bees’ pair beat the Salzhauers as they were joined in the state tournament field by Kang and Riccelli, who topped F-M’s Jon So and Ian Sul for third place.

Back in the opening round, B’ville’s other doubles team on hand lost in the opening round as Nick Fogu and Kai Wilson suffered a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to Cazenovia’s Evan Molloy and Max Reger.

Meanwhile, in singles B’ville’s Nathan Smith and Eric Ventura were both part of the field for the state qualifier, but neither was able to get out of the opening round.

Smith, the no. 8 seed, found himself against CBA’s Hunter Szatkowski and was shut out in the first set 6-0, only to rally in the second set 6-4 before a tight final set went 6-4 in Szatkowski’s favor.

On the other half of the bracket, Ventura found himself against another CBA opponent in no. 6 seed Chanu Yang, who took a tight opening set 6-4 and then won the second 6-1.

Both Chang and Szatkowski would lose their respective quarterrfinals, Chang to MPH’s Jaasim Zaman and Szatkowski to the top seed, Liverpool’s Justin Barrett, who would go on to win the qualifier as Zaman and Cortland’s Tyler Cranfield would advance to the state tournament.