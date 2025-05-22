West Genesee lacrosse completes 16-0 regular season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A big sequence of local boys lacrosse games to close the regular season included West Genesee remaining undefeated and completing a sweep of main rival Fayetteville-Manlius.

However, the Wildcats’ 12-9 victory over the Hornets Monday at Mike Messere Field was a far tougher game than the 17-5 romp WG put togetehr at F-M Stadium five days earlier.

Still, a fast start proved crucial as the Wildcats jumped out 4-1 in the first quarter and then extended the margin to 9-4 by halftime, which forced the Hornets into catch-up mode.

F-M did make up some ground and Grant Rhyde made 12 saves, but WG’s Charlie Lockwood and Jack Wenham had four goals apiece and Jeff Mercer scored three times. Jacob Pensabene and Jake McMahon both had two assists as McMahon added a goal.

By contrast, the Hornets had eight different goal-scorers. Only Tom Porter converted twice, Tyler Burns getting a pair of assists as he joined Colin Clark, Jon Schalk, Caden Green, Julian Karalunas, Randal Hearn and Henry Dougherty with single tallies.

Now if the Wildcats could top East Syracuse Minoa two nights later, it would complete the program’s first undefeated regular season since a state championship run in 2005.

Mindful of the task, WG completed it, beating the Spartans 16-9 in a game where the decisive blow was a 7-0 sprint through the first quarter. Though ESM improved from there, it never would get too close.

Jonah Vormwald, R.J. Bartholomew and Santino Sanford grabbed 19 of 29 faceoffs, setting up extra possessions where, often, Lockwood converted, his seven goals running his season total to 73.

Pensabene and Wenham each earned three goals, Pensabene adding four assists as Cogan got a goal and three assists. McMahon added two assists as Mercer and Riley McAloon picked up goals.

Still at no. 3 in the state Class D rankings after its 10-game win streak was halted by CBA on May 13, Skaneateles responded with three in a row peaking with a 16-3 romp over Cazenovia.

A nine-goal second quarter all but put the game away, Landen Brunelle picking up five assists by game’s end and Luke Mizro three assists to go with their three-goal hat tricks.

Braedan Taggart and Ty Calabro led Skaneateles with four games apiece. Charlie Carbonaro scored twice, single goals going to Tye Kennedy and Magnus Arroyo.

While this was going on, Marcellus carried a no. 7 state Class C boys ranking into its game against powerhouse Jamesville-DeWitt and got run over in a 23-7 defeat.

Proving why it was no. 2 in the state Class C poll, the Red Rams raced out to a 12-4 halftime lead and hardly let up from there, seeing 11 different players find the net led by Lucas Patchen’s six goals and two assists.

Only Connor Ciota scored twice for Marcellus. Chris Doshna was limited to a single assist, with Henry Lawrence and Jimmy Cox both getting a goal and assist. Donavan Fraher contributed a goal.