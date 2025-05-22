West Genesee baseball earns two-game sweep of C-NS

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What was once an elusive prize for the West Genesee baseball team may turn into a habit.

A second consecutive Section III Class AA championship after 47 years waiting for a sectional title is expected of the Wildcats, who are no. 3 in the latest state AA rankings.

WG took on Cicero-North Syracuse early this week in a two-game series which opened with Ryan Tabaczyk absolutely shutting down the Northstars in a 2-0 victory.

Only surrendering one hit in the chilly conditions, Tabaczyk only got two strikeouts but had strong defense behind him as he continually forced weak

contact.

Single runs in the second and fourth innings proved enough for the Wildcats as Austin Glowacki walked, reached base again and then scored the runs, WG only getting one hit (by Zach Einlich) of its own against C-NS pitcher Lucas Aiello.

When they had the rematch 24 hours later in Camillus, WG took another two-run lead, surrendered it late but recovered to edge the Northstars 3-2 in nine innings.

Colin Crinnin threatened to equal Tabaczyk’s shutout, blanking C-NS for six innings. The Wildcats went out in front in the bottom of the third when Colin Straub and Nick Meluni walked and eventually scored.

It was still 2-0 when, in the top of the seventh, C-NS finally got to Crinnin. Jaiden Gunnip drove home a run and then it was Zimmer drilling a single which brought the tying run home. Aiello and Kyle Kulikowski scored those runs.

Now in extra frames, the Wildcats benefited from having Glowacki relieve Crinnin and throw two scoreless innings recording four strikeouts. And in the bottom of the ninth, WG’s Nathan Quirk got into scoring position and then raced home with the winning run when Straub singled to center.

As this went on, Bishop Ludden, no. 7 in the state Class B rankings and preparing for the sectional Class B playoffs, took on Cortland, who in the first game of a two-game series proved why it was ranked in the state Class A top 10.

In that opener, an 8-1 defeat last Monday afternoon, the Purple Tigers broke through with three runs in the top of the fourth off Jimmy Westers and added four insurance runs in the seventh.

Meanwhile, Ludden batters kept whiffing against Cortland pitcher Zach Muir, who amassed 16 strikeouts. Jack Ruddy drove in Joe Dunham with the Gaelic

Knights’ lone run in the sixth as Parker Pichoske had two of Ludden’s six hits.

The rematch a day later pitted Dunham against Cal Albright, and the two aces would stage a gem but Dunham was a bit better and helped Ludden edge Cortland 1-0.

All that Dunham allowed was a single hit, to Albright, not walking a batter and striking out six, while Albright recorded 11 strikeouts, only slipping in the top of the third when Colden Sheen reached base, then scored on Westers’ double.

Westhill is part of the Class A sectional picture and tested itself last Tuesday at Christian Brothers Academy where it took a 4-1 defeat to the Brothers.

Answering Westhill’s lone run in the top of the second scored by Eric Holstein, the Brothers scored twice in the bottom of the second on Luke Becker’s home run and added runs in the third and sixth innings.

All of this was in support of pitcher Tom Menar, who struck out nine and held the Warriors to four hits, none of them more than a single. Peter Stroman pitched 4 2/3 innings and took the loss, with Collin White working in relief.

The rematch on Wednesday was, for Westhill, a 5-4 defeat in a game shortened to five innings by rain, thwarting a possible Warriors comeback from an early 5-0 deficit.

Kellen Pens’ three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth cut the margin to one before the rain got too heavy for the game to continue. Tim Scholl and Luke Becker led CBA with two hits apiece as Rocco Grotto drove in a pair of runs.