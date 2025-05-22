Unique OT goal helps Cazenovia boys lacrosse beat Tully

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Occasionally in boys lacrosse a goalie will carry the ball out of his crease and drift downfield. Once in a while he might run further before passing the ball or, in rarer instance, make a full-fledged charge to the net.

Cazenovia goalie Tucker Ives did none of these things in overtime of Monday’s game against Tully – and still came up with the winning goal to beat the Black Knights 10-9.

Much of the OT period had gone without a resolution and, with 10 seconds left, Ives found himself with the ball still in his own end. From about 70 yards out, Ives sent the kind of long-range throw typically made at the end of any quarter when there’s little time to do anything else.

Except in this instance, the ball took a good bounce on the turf and found its way into Tully’s net, shocking players and fans on both sides before the Lakers celebrated.

Ives had already recorded 21 saves to keep his team in a game where it trailed 4-2 through one quarter, controlled the middle stages to seize a 6-5 lead and then see the Black Knights rally late in regulation.

Paul Mitchell, with four goals, and Bobby Livingston, with three goals and two assists, accounted for much of the production. Riley Fowler scored twice, with Finn Hagan getting four assists as Cole Frazee added an assist.

And it helped Cazenovia absorb what happened 24 hours later against Skaneateles, an 18-3 defeat to those other Lakers who broke it open with a 9-1 sprint through the second quarter.

Braedan Taggar and Ty Calabro both scored three times to lead Skaneateles, while teammates Luke Mizro and Landen Brunelle combined for nine assists to go with three-goal hat tricks.

This happened as Chittenango lost 20-5 to that same Tully squad who let out some frustrations on the Bears, especially in a 12-goal second quarter as Harper Shaw scored eight times for the Black Knights. Henry Miller, with three goals, and Peter Schulz, who scored twice, accounted for all of Chittenango’s scoring production.

In girls lacrosse Cazenovia ran up against Skaneateles last Monday and lost that Lakers duel 19-6, only netting one goal in the second half as it attemped to overcome a 12-5 deficit.

Only Bridget Stromer-Galley got two goals, with Charlie Prior, Hayden Bubble, Maddy DeAngelis and Caroline Mehlbaum earning one goal apiece. Skaneateles got seven goals from Grace Marquardt and five goals from Mara Stanton.

Chittenango went up against East Syracuse Minoa last Monday night and took a 15-10 defeat to the Spartans. Anna Lazzaro scored four times to lead the Bears, with Sequoya Roberts earning three goals and one assist. Gracie Brazell scored twice and Reese Ferstler added a goal.

A day later, Chittenango turned it around, bashing Mexico 18-5. Ferstler’s career-best seven goals led an attack where Brazell and Lazzaro got three goals apiece. Roberts and Solana Rohrer both scored twice and Peyton Buck added a goal, with Persephone Rohrer earning a pair of assists.