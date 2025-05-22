Track Bees stand out again at Liverpool Invitational

LIVERPOOL – Competing one last time before next Wednesday’s Section III Class AA championships, the Baldwinsville track and field teams would each have strong showings at last Saturday’s Liverpool Invitational.

Right at the outset Kamryn Barton gave the girls Bees a victory in the 2,000-meter steeplechase as her time of seven minutes 22.16 seconds beat the field by more than half a minute.

Then in the boys high jump London Premo beat the field clearing 6 feet 2 inches as no one else even broke the 6-foot mark.

Barton also got second in the 400-meter dash in 58.86 seconds with Aveyanna Francisco sixth as Emerson Clavijo, Adriana Pritchard, Aaniya Johnson and Amerie Williams were third in the 4×100 relay in 49.64, with the Bees fourth in the 4×800 in 11:09.63. Williams got fourth in the 200-meter dash in 27.18.

Mariah LeGrow’s 1:07.95 in the 400 hurdles put her in third place. Mya Bregande cleared 4’10” for fourth place in the high jump and Kate DeFio topped 8’6” to finish third in the pole vault.

Veda Steinemann finished eighth at 800 meters for seeded runners as Nia Delardi (2:38.50) edged Isabella Arria (2:39.63) for victory among unseeded runners. Amanda Newcomb got ninth place in the long jump.

Moving to the boys side, aside from Premo’s win there was Kayden Gilbert going 20’1” to earn second place in the shot put as teammate Cooper Christman finished ninth.

B’ville also was third in the 4×400 (3:51.42) and third in the 4×100 posting 44.98 seconds with Bryzon Nicholson part of that event to go with a sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.79. Wyatt Decker went 58.12 in the 400 hurdles to gain third place, with Kayden Gilbert running the 200 in 23.96 to also finish third.

Chris Patruno ran 1,600 meters in 4:44.37 for fourth place. Dom Dottolo took fifth in the 800 in 2:04.99 as Logan Bolton (2:07.17) was seventh. George Bauer ran the 400 sprint in 54.16 for sixth place.

Alex Kosakowski was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 18.60 seconds and Ethan Millard was seventh in the 3,200. Cam Davis took eighth place in the discus with 107’5”, Kian Pridmore was ninth in the triple jump and Ty Hernandez finished ninth in the shot put.