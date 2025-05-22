Liverpool track and field hosts late-season invitational meet

LIVERPOOL – Less than 48 hours after they competed for Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division honors the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse track and field teams were together again – or at least some of them were.

It was all part of Liverpool’s annual invitational meet, held last Saturday at LHS Stadium with plenty of top honors going to the Warriors and Northstars by the time it was done.

Again Liverpool sprinters stood out such as Mia Wright, who took the 100-meter dash in 12.78 seconds beating the 12.90 of C-NS’s Selena Moreno, with Stephanie Todd (13.23) beating Faith Graham (13.56) for fourth place.

Mikayla Greene added a 200-meter title in 26.26 to the 26.47 put up by the Northstars’ Aaliyah McDonald, and Wright and Greene, paired with Jack Monroe and Brayden Smith, won a mixed 4×400 relay in a time of 3:43.10.

Then there was Taylor Page winning the 1,500-meter run going 4:42.29 with the Northstars’ Kennedy Jones third in 4:59.61. Maggie Sherlock, in 11:42.21, got third in the 3,000-meter run as Rose Piorkowski was fourth. And in a 1-2 sweep of the high jump Audrey Jenkins cleared 5 feet 3 inches beating out the 5’2” cleared by Georgia Jwaskiewicz.

Addison Ziegler got second place in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:55.13, with Kailyn Barth sixth as June Piorkowski got second in the 100 hurdles in 16.41 seconds. Katie Martin ran 800 meters in 2:23.30 for second place and Chloe Ryan was third in 2:23.95 ahead of C-NS’s Grace Scoville (2:25.33) in fourth place.

Jahnaysia Jordan got fifth place in the 400-meter dash going 1:01.84 but helped Liverpool to second in the 4×400 relay in 4:12.84 as Alainees Leon cleared 8’6” for second in the pole vault behind East Syracuse Minoa’s Elise Mancini.

C-NS would have Grace Murray, in 1:03.29, go 1-2 with McDonald (1:04.09) in the 400 hurdles, where Liverpool’s Emily Aiello was fourth in 1:09.06. Moreno emerged victorious in the long jump going 16’8 1/2” with Maddie Devendorf (16’3 3/4”) fourth.

Murray, Moreno, Tood and McDonald went 48.37 seconds in the 4×100 relay to beat Liverpool’s 48.91 though only Nahla Battle-Crenshaw and Devendorf were among the Warriors’ regulars in that event here. Todd added a fourth in the triple jump.

On the boys side for C-NS Dante Melfi was victorious in the 800 posting 1:58.63 as Rhett Andrews finished fourth in 2:04.54. In the 1,600, Joe Massett prevailed in 4:36.22 chased by Dominic Petrera (4:39.28) in third place.

Matt Freeman recorded a second-place triple jump of 41’5”, with teammate Andrew Bethea sixth. Andrew Potter, in 15.88 seconds, beat out Liverpool teammate Taj Ryan (16.02) and Achilles Widger for third in the 110 hurdles.

Ryan Anonye gave the Warriors a fifth in the 200 in 24.28 and Potter was fifth in the high jump as Ryan took fifth in the pole vault by clearing 9’6”. Prodiggy Shepherd was third (20 feet) and Zuriel Dickerson fourth (18’11”) in the long jump.

Liverpool’s Ade Adefashola cleared 5’8” for third place in the high jump. He also helped Liverpool to a near dead-heat with Clinton in the 4×100, the Comets’ 44.399 a mere one-thousandth of a second ahead of the Warriors’ 44.440. Also Liverpool took third in the 4×800 and fourth in the 4×400.

Ty’Kere Jones threw the shot put 41’9” for third place, Potter finishing sixth. Kolin Toxey contended in the discus and finished fourth with 117’4”.

Cooper Kohanski made his way to second in the 3,000 steeplechase going 10:55.4, with C-NS’s Tyler Kondrik fifth and Michael Hoey sixth for the Warriors.

Brady Petrella took third in the 3,200 in 10:25.49 and Jackson Allen was fifth as Brian Juston and Mason Dineen were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,600.