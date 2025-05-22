J-D softball splits late-season games, routs Syracuse

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it had mostly thrived in the last month, the Jamesville-DeWitt softball met with some adversity right before the start of the Section III Class A playoffs.

The Red Rams lost Monday to Central Square 5-4, a game where it trailed 2-0 before a run in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth put J-D out in front 3-2.

Even after the Redhawks answered with a run of its own in the sixth to pull back even 3-3, the Rams converted in the top of the seventh, only to see Central Square get the tying and winning runs off Emily Qiao in the bottom of the seventh.

Savannah Staats led the Redhawks’ attack with two RBIs as Payton St. Clair scored twice and Central Square pitcher Caytlin Redeye recorded nine strikeouts.

J-D then unloaded on Syracuse City in a 17-0 romp a day later, getting away with a nine-run second inning. Madelyn Murphy went three-for-three and drove in three runs, with Addison Buffs also earning three hits as she joined Qiao and Anna Schroth with two RBIs apiece as pitcher Kayla McQuaid struck out 11 and gave up just two hits.

Christian Brothers Academy was dominant in last Tuesday’s game at Cazenovia, blanking the Lakers 13-0 as it scored twice in the first inning and four times in the third before a seven-run fourth inning settled it.

Juliette Zimmerman’s home run and Abby Benzinger’s pair of doubles highlighted the Brothers’ efforts as the pair combined for seven RBIs with their extra-base hits. Allison Boule and Aubrey Vincentini also drove in runs as Gracie Battles held Cazenovia to three hits.

Fayetteville-Manlius struggled last Tuesday at Liverpool, falling to the Warriors 10-3 as it was close early, but the Hornets surrendered four runs in the third inning and five runs in the fourth to see the game get away.

Reagan Webb still hit a solo home run, with Avilene Terry also driving in a run. Katie Knapp and Alexis Hamilton also scored as Liverpool got a home run from Maya Mills and four RBIs from Alivia Henty-Goldberg.

East Syracuse Minoa, who played four games in two days May 16 and 17, rested a bit and then returned last Tuesday against Oswego where it lost 3-1 to the Buccaneers.

Oswego’s pair of first-inning runs held up, the Spartans only managing a single tally in the top of the third when Maddy Marquart singled home Ava Burry. Bucs pitcher Maria Sweet struck out 10 and held ESM to three hits total.

Meanwhile, Bishop Grimes continued to wind down its last season, ironically facing the school with whom it is merging, Bishop Ludden, last Sunday and defeating the Gaelic Knights 14-11.

They traded three-run rallies in the first two innings, but the Cobras scored seven times in the top of the third, then held on late. Antonella Ascioti and Gabby St. James drove in two runs apiece, with Elizabeth Corl and Luella Kiefer both scoring three times as Myla Pankow and Phoebe Carroll both scored twice.

Then Grimes lost 10-0 to Weedsport. Asicoti and Ruby Butler and Antonella Ascioti had the only hits off Woverine pitcher Mallory Munn, who amassed 16 strikeouts.

In taking a 7-4 defeat to Fabius-Pompey last Tuesday Grimes fell to 7-10, Grimes could not hold a 4-2 lead, the Falcons netting five unanswered runs in the last three innings as the Falcons took charge.

Grimes’ last sectional Class C playoff appearance started with a play-in game against Tully with the winner to face top seed Sandy Creek. In Class A, J-D, as the no. 3 seed, would host South Jefferson in the quarterfinals as no. 5 seed CBA visited Chittenango.

Back in Class AAA this spring, F-M, with the no. 3 seed, would face no. 2 seed Rome Free Academy in the semifinals at Onondaga Community College as ESM, the no. 6 seed in Class AA, visited West Genesee in its quarterfinal round.