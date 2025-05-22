Chittenango, Cazenovia softball have late-season setbacks

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before heading into the Section III playoffs, the Chittenango softball team would test itself against the reigning sectional and regional Class B champions from Marcellus.

In the first of these two games last Sunday night on its home turf, the state Class A no. 11-ranked Bears rallied late, only to have the state Class B no. 5-ranked Mustangs stage its own comeback to hand Chittenango an 8-6 defeat.

Trailing 4-1 in the early going, the Bears scored twice in the third inning and, after a Marcellus run in the top of the fifth, struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 6-5.

But the Mustangs tied it again in the sixth and then scored twice in the of the seventh, able to get the final outs as Kendall LaMarche recorded 14 strikeouts and Maddy Richer earned a home run.

Lauren Machan homered for Chittenango as she and Julia Spencer both drove in a pair of runs. Alivia Cavotta got two hits, with runs driven in by Margaret Bielicki, Danica Oppenheimer and Mackenna Palko.

Just as frustrating, if not more so, was the 10-6 defeat at Marcellus in the rematch a day later, because here the Bears came back twice, first from a 2-0 deficit and then from a 4-2 deficit with four runs in the top of the fifth.

Oppenheimer drove in two runs, helped by RBIs from Palko, Julianna Coon and Isabelle Battilana-McClusky, yet the Mustangs responded with three-run rallies off Spencer in the fifth and sixth innings to take it led by Carly Sears’ three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jordan O’Connor also drove in a pair of runs.

Then Chittenango took on Cicero-North Syracuse last Tuesday and saw the battle stretch out to 10 innings before it lost 8-6 to the Northstars.

Here the Bears fell behind 4-0 in the first two innings, responded with three runs in the third and then, still trailing 5-3, tied it with single runs in the sixth and seventh to get it to extra frames.

Scoreless eighth and ninth innings were followed by a top of the 10th where C-NS hit for three runs, Chittenango not able to answer it despite a single tally of its own.

Through all of it, Battalana-McClusky went four-for-five with three doubles as she drove in a pair of runs. Furco also went four-for-five, all singles, and earned an RBI as Oppenheimer had two hits and drove in a run.

Contrasting all this was the way Cazenovia was playing, good enough to absorb a bad start last Monday against Skaneateles and still win the latest Laker duel by a convincing 16-4 margin.

A four-run rally by Skaneateles in the top of the first was answered by Cazenovia getting five runs in the bottom of the first. It batted around again in a six-run third inning and added five runs in the fourth.

Caitee Fenton led all of it, going three-for-four with a double and four RBIs. Sophia Wilmot doubled and drove in two runs, with RBIs also going to Madden Cobb, Lucy Bliss, Cadence Walter and Irie Gallerani, who pitched and blanked Skaneateles after the first inning to earn the win, her team’s fourth in a row.

Then Cazenovia turned in the other direction a day later in a 13-0 loss to Christian Brothers Academy where it fell behind 6-0 by the third inning and then gave up six runs in the fourth. The Lakers only had five hits, two by Cobb and one each by Wilmot, Bliss and Paige Reilley.

All of this translated into a no. 6 seed for the sectional Class B playoffs and a first-round home game against no. 11 seed Herkimer, the winner to get General Brown or Canastota in the quarterfinals.

Chittenango’s late struggles ultimately led to a no. 4 sectional playoff seed in Class A and a date in the quarterfinals against CBA, who held the no. 5 seed.