C-NS softball pulls out 2-1 decision over Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Regardless of time of year or stakes, it appears the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool softball teams cannot avoid having close and tense contests.

They did so again Monday at Liverpool, where it was Senior Day for the Warriors – and the Northstars took a lot of pleasure interrupting the celebration to pull out a 2-1 victory.

C-NS had prevailed 1-0 when these teams met May 1 at the Gillette Road complex on Mila Owens’ complete-game, 12-strikeout gem and Aubrey Coyle’s fourth-inning home run.

Once more Owens was pitching in the rematch against Liverpool’s Lexi Goodfellow, and again for three innings the two sides kept it 0-0 and, once again, the Northstars broke out in front in the top of the fourth.

Having not allowed a baserunner, Goodfellow was solved when Gabby Jaquin doubled. Mia Farone patiently worked out a walk and, with both runners in scoring position, Sydney Rockwell drove them home.

Down 2-0, Liverpool threatened to erase it in the bottom of the fifth. Ashley Nestor’s double and Goodfellow’s single put the tying runs on base, and a throwing error on a lineout allowed Nestor to score.

With two on for the Warriors, C-NS replaced Owens with Kiyara Bembry, who escaped the jam and then didn’t allow a hit in the sixth and seventh inning to preserve her team’s one-run margin.

Just as she did in the first meeting, Goodfellow’s complete game involved 11 strikeouts. Combined, Owens and Bembry struck out seven. Rockwell was the only player on either side to get two hits.

A day later C-NS found itself in another classic against Class A power Chittenango, giving up a lead late in regulation but enduring long enough to beat the Bears 8-6 in 10 innings.

By the bottom of the second the Northstars were up 4-0, but three runs by Chittenango in the third erased most of the margin. Even with a run in the fifth C-NS could not hold on, the Bears tying it with single runs in the sixth and seventh to get it to extra frames.

Scoreless eighth and ninth innings were followed by a top of the 10th where C-NS hit for three runs, Chittenango not able to answer it despite a single tally of its own.

Jaquin, Rockwell and Mia Farone each produced a pair of hits with Coyle, Paige Pangaro, Erica Hibbard and Megan Meives all driving in runs. Jaquin and Meives both scored twice as Bembry pitched 5 2/3 innings and Owens 4 1/3 innings. Chittenango had Isabelle Battalana-McClusky and Carmella Furco both go four-for-five to account most of the team’s 12 hits.

Liverpool won that same day over Fayetteville-Manlius 10-3, building upon an early 1-0 advantage against the Hornets with a four-run third inning and five-run fourth inning.

Maya Mills homered and got a pair of RBIs, with Alivia Henty-Goldberg doubling twice and driving in four runs. Liliana Salamida’s pair of hits also got two RBIs and Ashley Nestor drove in a run, too. Goodfellow held a potent F-M lineup to six hits, though one of them was a Reagan Webb home run.

After all this, Liverpool would go into the Section III Class AA playoffs holding the no. 4 seed and hosting no. 5 seed Baldwinsville. Win here, and the Warriors get a third shot at top seed C-NS in the semifinals at Onondaga Community College.