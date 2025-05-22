Bishop Grimes baseball win streak hits double digits

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Now all that is left for the Bishop Grimes baseball team is the Section III Class C playoffs, one more chance to give the school and its alumni a championship to celebrate.

The Cobras would go into the sectional tournament on a major tear, having built a double-digit win streak while dominating OHSL Patriot division opponent.

No one had come close to Grimes in a league game until last Sunday’s battle with Onondaga where it trailed early but got the runs it needed in the late going to beat the Tigers 12-9.

OCS had leads of 5-3 and 7-5, but the Cobras tied it in the top of the fourth inning and went in front for good with three runs in the sixth, adding a pair of seventh-inning insurance tallies.

Evan Zaccheo singled and drove in two runs, with Avery Pankow adding a double and two RBIs. Owen Tierney scored three times as he joined Ben Carroll, Jed Lloyd and Gary Brisson with one RBI apiece.

Now came back-to-back games scheduled against Fabius-Pompey and in the first of them Grimes topped the Falcons 7-3 with Tierney tossing a complete game where he allowed just five hits.

Lloyd’s trio of singles led to two RBIs, with single runs driven in by Zaccheo, Brisson, Tyce Haskins and Sean Smith. Carroll singled and scored twice.

Christian Brothers Academy readied itself for a sectional Class AAA title defense with a high-quality win Tuesday against Westhill where it topped the Warriors 4-1.

Answering Westhill’s lone run in the top of the second, the Brothers scored twice in the bottom of the second on Luke Becker’s home run and added runs in the third and sixth innings driven in by Tim Scholl and Riley Clemons-Butenko.

All of this was in support of pitcher Tom Menar, who struck out nine and held the Warriors to four hits, none of them more than a single.

When the two sides met again on Wednesday, CBA nearly surrendered a 5-0 advantage but held on to beat Westhill 5-4 in a game shortened to five innings by rain.

A run in the third inning was followed by four runs in the top of the fourth, Rocco Grotto getting a pair of RBIs as Clemons-Butenko and Ryan Walker also drove in runs. Scholl and Becker had two hits apiece.

Still, Westhill got a run in the fourth and saw Kellen Pens hit a three-run home run in the fifth to reduce the Brothers’ margin to one before the rains made it too wet to continue.

Fayetteville-Manlius took on Whitesboro last Tuesday and emerged with a 3-2 defeat, the Hornets nearly erasing a 3-0 deficit built through two runs in the first inning and another fourth.

F-M scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, Boomer Kuss and Dylan Friedman driving in the runs as Jeremy Albert and Harrison Schwab scored, but Whitesboro relief pitcher Cullen Sheridan got the final outs. Chris Cantalupe took the loss with Gavin Trombley working in relief.