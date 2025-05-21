Skaneateles boys tennis sweeps to sectional Division III honors

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two more wins are needed for the Skaneateles boys tennis team to have a trip to the USTA-Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association small school championships.

The undefeated, Section III Class C champion Lakers earned this chance last Saturday in the qualifying match against Class B sectional champion Chittenango, where it rolled past the Bears 4-1.

Jake Salzhauer’s 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Seth Boulter set the tone, with Noah Soderberg beating Logan Bronner 6-2, 6-2. In doubles James Lovier and Peter Salzhauer beat Seamus Gardner and Vince DiNatale 6-0, 6-3.

Though Asher Kozub and Case Pavlus lost 7-6 (7-2), 6-5 to Noah Edwards and Finnegan Gardner, with Lucas Woodcock and Will Salzhauer eanred the other point with their 6-2, 6-1 romp over Kyle Wehrlin and Gavin Wilson.

Not content with this, Skaneateles would then put players in the singles and doubles finals of last week’s sectional Division III tournaments where Marcellus and Westhill were also present, but no one would top the Lakers.

Soderberg, the top seed in singles, beat Chris Kelly (Holland Patent) 6-2, 6-1 and then met Marcellus’ Will Louer in the quarterfinal where he won a 6-0, 6-0 shutout leading to a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal win over Phoenix’s Cooper Graham.

Tuesday’s final had Soderberg against Oneida’s Ryan Lusher, and just like he had done throughout the tournament Soderberg handled it, winning the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-3 for sectional honors.

No one in doubles could get close to Jake and Peter Salzhauer, who dropped just four total games in six sets of early-round matches last Monday, peaking with a semifinal where they topped Cazenovia’s Robbie Dorus and Jackson Reger 6-1, 6-1.

Another Cazenovia side, that of Evan Molloy and Max Reger, awaited in Tuesday’s final. They had beaten Pavlus and Woodcock 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals after that Skaneateles duo claimed both of its first two matches in straight sets.

But it didn’t take long for the Salzhauers to blitz Molloy and Reger 6-0 in the opening set, following it up with a 6-2 second set to complete a Skaneateles sectional sweep.

Westhill’s Jackson Flegel also advanced to the state qualifier I singles. As the no. 3 seed, Flegel beat Donovan Schmidt (Clinton) 6-0, 6-2 and then topped Lovier 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals before Lusher stopped him 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Kozub met the Mustangs’ Owen Fontaine in the round of 16, with the Skaneateles star prevailing 6-3, 6-3 as he ran into Lusher in the quarterfinals and lost 6-2, 6-0. Liam Lundrigan fell in that same round to Graham 6-1, 6-3 as Zane Eldred had a first-round defeat to Kelly 10-3.

Over in Division I, West Genesee had two doubles teams on hand. Both lost their opening-round matches, Ethan Gage and Sawyer Ruston absorbing a close 10-9 defeat to Utica Proctor’s Harrison Pham and Sean Lam as Nate Ruston and Paul Toumbacaris fell to Fayetteville-Manlius’ William and John Miller 10-2.