MPH boys tennis dominates sectional Division IV tournament

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having got within a single point of a Section III Class C team title, the Manlius Pebble Hill boys tennis team took that momentum into the sectional Division IV singles and doubles tournament early this week.

And the Trojans swept all the honors, with two singles players against each other in the finals and the same thing happening for MPH in doubles.

From his top seed in singles, Jaasim Zaman did not drop a game in either of his first two matches on his way to Tuesday’s final, where teammate Savir Gambhir waited after he beat Cooperstown’s Henry Ayers 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Moving to 15-1 on the season, Zaman defeated Gambhir in a pair of 6-1 sets, estbalishing himself as a favorite for this week’s sectional state qualifier where the top four advance to the NYSPHSAA championships.

Meanwhile, in doubles Andy and Sam Lurvey were the top seeds, with Devan Trikha and Owen Hay the no. 2 seeds. They, too, would make their way to the finals.

The Lurveys beat another bother duo, Waterville’s Edmond and Oscar Yang, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals as Trikha and Hay got past Westmoreland’s Brody Eaffley and Richard Ziegler 6-3, 6-4.

Perhaps helped in no small way by their brotherly connection, the Lurveys made quick work of the final on Tuesday, topping Trikha and Hay 6-2 in the opening set and 6-1 in the second set.

While all this was going on, Jamesville-DeWitt,the runner-up in Class B’s sectional team tournament, would face its share of struggles in the Division II singles and doubles tournaments.

Henry Commandeur was the only Red Rams singles player to get to the quarterfinals where he lost 6-1, 6-0 to Christian Brothers Academy’s Chanu Yang. A round earlier, Kian Sarmast fell to CBA’s Andrew Arcuri 6-4, 6-1 as Lucas Chiorini battled Chittenango’s Noah Edward and took a 6-4, 7-5 defeat.

Over in doubles, J-D’s William Fahey and Louis Vaught fell into the quarterfinals to Chittenango’s Seth Boulter and Logan Bronner 6-3, 6-0, with the teams of Toby Thompson-Furqan Hasan and Taig Bajwa-Erin Bae losing in the first round.