Liverpool’s Barrett wins boys tennis sectional Division I title

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No boys tennis singles player in the area high-school ranks has proven able to make Liverpool standout Justin Barrett stress too much this spring.

Undefeated and a top seed going into the sectional Division I singles tournament, Barrett made sure it remained that way easily earning the title and emerging as a favorite for the sectional state qualifier early next week.

Barrett got going Monday with a 6-1, 6-0 romp over Fayetteville-Manlius’ Andrew Hoehner, topped Brett Hockey (East Syracuse Minoa) 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before another 6-1, 6-0 decision in the semifinals, this against Baldwinsvlle’s Eric Ventura.

Challenged by F-M no. 2 seed Dan Manta in Tuesday’s finals, Barrett made it through a tough opening set 6-4 and then blanked Manta 6-0 in the second to earn the sectional title.

Cicero-North Syracuse had three singles players in the Division I bracket including no. 4 seed Michael DeGroat who, in the round of 16, was two games from victory before Watertown’s Riley Morrison rallied to beat him 1-6, 7-5, 6-34.

In that same round both Parker Cook and Alex Kling were beaten, Cook by Manta and Kling by B’ville’s Nathan Smith, each of them beaten in 6-0, 6-1 decisions.

Liverpool’s Finn O’Toole fell in a single-set first-round match 10-8 to Cook, with Patrick Clancy falling to Central Square’s Thai Ruyun 10-6.

Moving to doubles, Liverpool had John Iaonnidis and Daniel Hayes emerge from a no. 19 seed with a 10-9 win over Caleb Hale and Peter Jennings (Watertown) and then met C-NS’s no. 3 seeded duo of Austin Fosberg and Zarin Liangsri in the round of 16.

It ended up in a third-set tiebreak but Ioannis and Hayes stunned Fosberg and Landrisi 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) putting them in the quarterfinals where the run was ended by F-M’s John and William Miller 6-1, 6-2.

Aydan Presley and Greyson Valente, with the no. 7 seed, also had to win two matches to reach the quarterfinals and also went through a third-set tiebreak in their round-of-16 match against a C-NS opponent, taking it 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) over Jackson Dufort and Drew Errante.

F-M’s Jon Sul and Ian Sul beat Presley and Valente 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, while Kasey Maher and Joey Ciotti won 10-1 over Jheyson Ricardo and Nathan Ardnt (West Genesee) but lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to Syracuse City’s Agoth Athian and Adrian Cuellar.