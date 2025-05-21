Doan, Haahr give B’ville boys tennis sectional Division I doubles title

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With its Section III Class A team championship hopes dashed in a 4-3 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy in the May 16 semifinal round, Baldwinsville would get a chance to win again.

It would come during the Division I boys singles and doubles sectional tournaments, which took place Monday and Tuesday and had the doubles team of Mason Doan and Ethan Haahr ride a top seed all the way to the championship.

A 6-0, 6-2 win over Chris Maurer and Moo Soe (Rome Free Academy) along with a 6-3, 7-5 win over the Fayetteville-Manlius duo of Rishi Kaul and Josh Zhair got Doan and Haahr to the semifinal in Monday’s action.

Nick Fogu and Kai Wilson awaited, with two straight-set wins of its own over Ethan Jensen-Jon Salvage (Auburn) and Agoth Athian-Adrian Cuellar (Syracuse City), but Doan and Haahr proved too good, winning 6-1, 6-1.

So the final Tuesday at Oneida High School would fit Doan and Haahr against another team from F-M, Jon So and Ian Sul. And it only took two sets, the Bees’ pair taking the opener 6-2 and the second set 6-3 to emerge as sectional champions.

Elsewhere in doubles, Tom Canfield and Jack Wedemeyer won their first match 10-3 over Auburn’s Chase Abdelaziz and Colby Wagner and led early in their first full match only to see it get away in a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 loss to F-M’s Jon So and Ian Sul.

In singles, B’ville would see Nathan Smith and Eric Ventura each earn berths in the state qualifier with runs to the semifinals.

Smith rolled past Cicero-North Syracuser’s Alex Kling 6-0, 6-1 and by those same scores beat Syracuse East’s Coen Fierke in the quarterfinals before a 6-3, 6-2 loss to F-M’s Dan Manta in the semifinals.

With his no. 5 seed Ventura blanked Mike Spilka (East Syracuse Minoa) and Riley Morrison (Watertown) on his way to the semifinals only to have Liverpool’s top-seeded Jusin Barrett beat him 6-1, 6-0.

Connor Donovan won twice, 10-5 over Luca Belivacqua (Rome Free Academy) and then a 6-1, 6-4 decision against Syracuse City’s Ethan Nguyen before Manta beat him 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Barrett defeated Manta in the final in straight sets.