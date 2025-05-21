Cazenovia, Chittenango tennis players vie for sectional honors

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though not quite able to add another Section III Class C team championship to its collection, Cazenovia boys tennis still had players in the thick of seeking New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament berths.

When it went to the sectional Division III singles and doubles tournament early this week Cazenovia found its path to the doubles title blocked in both direction blocked by players from newly-crowned sectional champion Skaneateles.

Evan Molloy and Max Reger worked through part of it to reach the finals, claiming a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal decision over Case Pavlus and Lucas Woodcock, to set up a final with the Skaneateles duo of Peter and Jake Salzhauer.

Molloy and Reger lost just three games in their first four sets of elimination matches, topping Drew Cotterill and Gray Jackson (Homer) 6-0, 6-2 and then getting a 6-0, 6-1 win over Little Falls’ Manny Cruz and David Brown.

Robbie Dorus and Jackson Reger fell in the semifinals to the Salzhauers 6-1, 6-1, but they had already secured their state qualifying meet berth in the quarterfinals topping Phoenix’s Sam Pritting and Liam Zalewski 6-3, 6-1.

As to the Division III final, it was quickly settled. Molloy and Reger could not gain a game from the Salzhauers in a 6-0 opening set and also dropped the second set 6-2.

Cooper Frazee went the furthest of any Cazenovia player in the Division III singles tournament. Frazee got past Holland Patent’s Tyler Tyldelsey 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, but fell in the quarterfinals to Phoenix’s Cooper Graham 6-3, 6-4. Sam Kagey lost in the round of 16 to Oneida’s Ryan Lusher 6-1, 6-3 after a 10-7 win over Canastota’s Luca DiSanto.

The new sectional Class B champions from Chittenango recovered quickly from its 4-1 defeat to Skaneateles in the sectional small school state qualifier to have Seth Boulter and Logan Bronner reach the Division II doubles final.

Boulter and Bronner did not drop a set in their first two matches, including a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal victory over Christian Brothers Academy’s Caleb Buddie and Div Bhatt to set up a final against another CBA duo, Soren Kang and Joe Riccelli.

But like Molloy and Reger, Boulter and Bronner found their opponent too big of a hurdle, a close 6-4 first set followed by a more lopsided 6-1 seconds set to put the CBA pair on top.

Already Kang and Riccelli had stopped the Bears’ duo of Vince DiNatale and Seamus Gardner 6-1, 6-1 in their semifinal, but DiNatale nad Gardner were tired from a three-set quarterfinal where they rallied past Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Nolan Wood and George Hicks 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, having to win the last tiebreak 9-7 to reach the state qualifier.

Griffin Brzurzkiewicz and Finn Garnder lost in the opening round, while in singles Noah Edwards fell in the quarterfinals to Cortland’s top seed Tyler Cranfield 6-0, 6-0. Kyle Wehrlin lost to Ezekiel Stelios-Hotchkiss (Fulton) 10-8 as Gavin Wilson fell to Whitesboro’s Adam Gutowski 10-2.