Westhill girls track dominates at OHSL Liberty large school meet

SYRACUSE – At home for the Onondaga High School League Liberty division large school championships on Monday afternoon, Westhill did not let anyone get close to them on the girls side.

In all the Warriors amassed 211 points, more than double what Homer got in the second spot with 103 just ahead of Christian Brothers Academy (94 points) in third.

Emma Murphy led the Westhill girls, first by taking the 100-meter hurdles in 15.66 seconds to beat out Ava Baty (16.04) in second place while also winning the long jump with a leap of 17 feet 9 ¼ inches and then going 36’3 1/4” to take the triple jump with Baty second at 34’8 1/4”.

Dominant in field events, the Warriors swept the top three in the pole vault, Baty clearing 9 feet as Mallie Alt topped 8’6” and Isabella Gerasimovich was third topping 8 feet.

Jael Hill’s shot put toss of 35’3” won it for her as Emma Marshall was second with 30’2 1/2”, and the discus echoed those results, Hill prevailing with 93’7” and Marshall second with 89’5” as Morgan Heise (80’1”) finished fourth. Derricka Trotman’s high jump of 5 feet won that event, with Emma Collacchi fourth topping 4’6”.

Kaitlin Krenich won, too, taking the 400-meter dash in 1:05.22 edging the 1:06.16 of CBA’s Ciara Duggan as the pentathlon saw Emma West earn victory with 2,025 points and Evangeline Parry (1,631 points) was third.

Runnning the 400 hurdles Gerasimovich gained second place in 1:14.51 with Rylee McGann in sixth place as Collacchi was second at 800 meters in 2:26.48 and Allison Pawelczyk finished fourth.

In a tight 4×100 relay the Warriors’ 52.09 seconds was just behind CBA’s 51.75, but it won the 4×400 when Gerasimovich, Krenrich, Bella Gallardo and Abby Rudiger finished in 4:28.01 more than four seconds ahead of the field.

Westhill added a third in the 4×800 relay going 10:40.15 as Stella Napolitano was third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:28.19 and Reagan Wright finished fifth. Eileen Mullen was third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 9:06.1, with Claire Stansbury sixth.

Meanwhile, Westhill’s boys finished fifth in the OHSL Liberty large-school meet with 63.33 points, while at the top Chittenango (150 points) held off CBA (133) to win it.

Edward Popp won for the Warriors in the 800, his time of 2:05.39 just ahead of the 2:06.95 of Chittenango’s Bryce Edwards before Anthony Cardoso covered 3,200 meters in 10:17.42 to prevail there. Popp added a second in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:32.45.

Owen Mulholland rose to second place in the 400 hurdles in 57.73 seconds just behind the 57.54 of CBA’s James Cass, Muholland adding a third in the 200-meter dash in 23.07.

The Warriors were also second in the 4×800 in 9:29.05 and fifth in the 4×100 in 48.54 seconds as Beckham Ziober took fourth place in the pentathlon with 1,752 points and Jreshawn Beal tied for fourth in the high jump clearing 5’4”, with Leo Ritz fifth and Teagan Kelly sixth in the pole vault. Will Thompson took sixth place in the triple jump with 37’5 3/4”.