Marcellus boys track leads local sides at OHSL meet

JORDAN – Four area track and field teams gathered at Jordan-Elbridge Monday for the Onondaga High School League Liberty division small school championships, with Marcellus going to the forefront.

It was the boys Mustangs who were able to hold off Cazenovia for its team title and the girls Mustangs solidly in second place as Skaneateles and Solvay had plenty of standout efforts, too.

To lead Marcellus, Liam Eldridge was victorious at 1,600 meters in 4:38.08, and beat the field at 3,200 meters in 10:12.21, while the 4×800 relay had Eldridge joined by Jamison Palem, Finn Criss and Jack Lucio as Marcellus won it in 8:45.23.

Nolan Hoey had a top shot put toss of 45 feet 6 inches to top the 44’ 1/2” from Solvay’s Dylan Mumford as J-E had Roanan Ross third going 42’8 3/4”. Moving to the discus, Hoey won it with 128’8” again with Mumford (122’10”) in second place.

The Mustangs’ Owen Alexander won the 110 hurdles going 15.53 seconds to edge Solvay’s Giovanni Cilani (15.60) as Colden Kwasnowski finished fourth but improved to a second in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.4 with Cilani fourth in 1:03.51. Paul Swenson’s triple jump of 41’7” again left Cilani second with 41’2 3/4”.

Xander Szalach needed 50.99 seconds for a close second to Phoenix’s Julius Spaights (50.68) in the 400-meter dash, with Jack Lucio fifth. right after hey helped Marcellus finish second in the 4×100 in 46.15 with Skaneateles third, J-E fourth and Solvay fifth.

Szalach, Palem, Kwasnowski and Jack Lucio were second in the 4×400 relay in 3:33.44 to Cazenovia’s 3:32.03, Ay-Zoh Shaw adding a second in the pentathlon with 2,012 points.

Antwan Hicks won three events for Solvay, taking the 100-meter dash in 11.18 seconds while Swenson was fourth and Szalach fifth. Then in the 200 Hicks held off Spaights 22.85 to 23.07, with the Mustangs’ Jack Michel fifth, and in the long jump Hicks’ 21’7 1/’4” was well clear of Swenson’s 19’7 1/2” in second place.

Skaneateles’ Tritan Boucher again won the 800-meter run in 2:04.42 beating out Palem’s second-place 2:09.81, with Ryan McCrone continuing to rule in the pole vault topping 12’6” as Boucher was fourth and J-E’s Ayden Campion third topping 10’6”.

Also the Lakers were third in the 4×800 with Leo Lang in it to go with his third-place finish in the 1,600 behind Eldridge. John Rossi was fourth and Sam Coleman fifth in the 3,200 to help the Lakers, who had Brayden Mayer clear 5’10” in the high jump for third place and Elijah Blados third in the long jump with 19’5 3/4’ ahead of Fullagar in fourth.

Moving to the girls OHSL Liberty meet, Marcellus’ Madison Foy dominated the 100 hurdles, her 15.12 seconds more than three seconds ahead of J-E’s Emily Curry (18.16) in the runner-up spot, while in the 400 hurdles Foy prevailed in 1:05.82 as no one else broke the 1:10 mark.

Dorothy McMahon added a victory in the 400 sprint in 1:00.98 and moved on to win the 200, going 26.60 seconds to beat out, among others, teammate Harmony Frost (27.48) in third place.

Foy and McMahon joined Corrine Aldrich and Emmi Rossiter to win the 4×400 in a time of 4:16.93 and McMahon also got third in the high jump and Sara Welsh second in the triple jump with 32’3 1/2” to go with a third in the long jump.

Marcellus took second in the 4×800 in 11:07.84 beating out Sknaeateles in third and added a second in the 4×100 in 53.11 with Skaneateles (54.04) also third here to go with a fourth in the 4×400. Shelby Huntley finished third in the discus.

No local girls athlete could top Skaneateles’ Lucy Fleckenstein in distance races, Fleckenstein winning at 1,500 meters in 4:56.81 and then taking the 3,000 in 10:59.48 as teammate Monica Pohl was fourth.

The Lakers’ Abby McCrone cleared 7 feet for second place in the pole vault. Kathryn Cowden added a third in the 100 hurdles, with Taylor Harvey fourth in the 400 hurdles and Addison Badami fifth in the 800,.

Solvay’s Serenity Williams won the high jump clearing 4’10” ahead of Skaneateles’ Quinn Reilly (4’8”) in second and took the long jump with 16’ 1/4”, with Gabrielle Willsey taking the shot put with 31’5 beating Frost’s 29’11” as Jernessa Donaldson was fourth.

Davis finished second in the 100 sprint in 13.12 seconds and second in the 200 in 26.85 behind McMahon, to go with a fifth in the 400 sprint.