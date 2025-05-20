Chittenango boys track wins OHSL Liberty large-school meet

SYRACUSE – A season of vast improvement and growth for the Chittenango boys track and field team culminated with a victory in Monday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division large school championships at Westhill.

It took 150 points for the Bears to hold off runner-up Christian Brothers Academy’s total of 133 as it spread its production out over many events to counter CBA’s strength in sprints and jumps.

Sean Eiffe was victorious in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet 5 ¼ inches, then completed a sweep of the boys throwing events when he sent the discus 128’2” as Ryan Thousand was fourth going 109’4”.

In the 1,600-meter run Chittenango went 1-2, Bryce Edwards winning in four minutes 47.57 seconds topping the 4:54.46 from Zach Driscoll. At 800 meters Edwards was second in 2:06.95 and Gavin Roach got fourth place in 2:13.74 as Driscoll ran to second at 3,200 meters posting 10:27.86.

Another top-two sweep involved the pole vault, where Thousand won it clearing 10 feet as Drew Toner made it to second place topping 9’6”. Thousand added a sixth in the shot put behind Eiffe.

Alex Scheidelman’s big contribution came in the pentathlon as his total of 2,248 points beat out the 2,145 of Mexico’s Jesse Marthia, with the most poitns coming from a 110 hurdles time of 18.13 seconds.

In the 400 hurdles Will Kimball made his way to third place in 58.30 seconds, with Joshua Lin fifth in 1:01.23. Vinny Abt was fourth and Ganon Catlin fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase, the last race on the card.

Kimball added a fourth in the 110 hurdles in 17.15 seconds, Jake Wagner taking sixth in the 400-meter dash in 55.80 before a fifth in the 200 going 23.80 as Brady Olds finished seventh.

Landon Pease went 18’10” to get second place in the long jump as he earned third place in the high jump clearing 5’6” and, with 38’5” in the triple jump, beat out Joshua Lin (37’5”) for fourth place .

Edwards, Kimball, Lin and Toner were second in the 4×400 relay in 3:42.14. Also the Bears were third in the 4×800 relay in 9:30.75 and fourth in the 4×100 in 48.12 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the girls OHSL Liberty large school meet Chittenango had 61 points to finish fourtth as Westhill, with 211 points, rolled to the team title.

Natalie DiGennaro got to second place in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:02.23, with Elise Chatwin fifth in 9:56.20 as DiGennaro went to the triple jump and posted 32’2 1/2” for fourth place, with Mia Schiralli seventh.

Karlee Paone took third in the 400 sprint in 1:06.67, with Ethel Ordez fourth in 1:07.05. Ava McLean made her way to third place in the 3,000-meter run going 11:30.30 as Ordez, Paone, Danielle Ramie and Ani McCarthy were second in the 4×400 in 4:32.51.

Emily Judd went 5:47.07 at 1,500 meters for fourth place, with Sydney Lynch sixth. Victoria Kimball gor third in the 400 hurdles in 1:22.79 and Callistene Vonderwidt was fifth as Kimball rose to fifth in the 100 hurdles posting 19.53 seconds.

Chittenango took fourth in the 4×800 in 11:05.57, with Taylor Velardi fifth in the high jump clearing 4’4”. Mara Tipa added a seventh in the 800, with Callie DeForest sixth in the discus as Mirriam Horning was sixth in the shot put.