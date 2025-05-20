CBA boys track finishes second at OHSL Liberty meet

SYRACUSE – It was the Christian Brothers Academy boys track and field team nearly going to the top of the standings during Monday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division large-school meet at Westhill.

The Brothers’ total of 133 points beat everyone except Chittenango, who won with 150 points.

In the long jump Quentin Lewis went 21 feet 5 ½ inches as no one else even got to 19 feet, Kieghlin Hicks finishing fifth and Donovan Collins sixth as, in the triple jump, Lewis made it two titles going 44’7 1/2” which Syracuse ITC’s Tristan Bey managed to equal.

Darien Williams’ time of 10.84 seconds won him the boys 100-meter dash ahead of Daunte Becheyie’s second-place 11.09 and Shaun Philpot (11.35) in fourth place. Kahlen Reese went 22.99 to emerge victorious in the 200-meter dash, again with Philpot fourth going 23.16.

Lewis also helped Williams, Bacheyie and Zion Green win the 4×100 relay in 42.88 seconds more than a full second ahead of the field. In the 4×400

Daniel Abbe roared to a time of 50.42 seconds in the 400-meter dash beating Xavier Caesar’s second-place 52.35 with Jaden Bowen-Henry fourth in 55.32. James Cass tore through the 400 hurdles in 57.54 to win over the 57.73 of Westhill’s Owen Mulholland. Abbe, Caesar, Cass and Bowen-Henry pulled away in the 4×400 winning in 3:31.28.

Marquan Saddler threw the shot put 46’6 3/4” to finish second. Caesar added a second in the 110 hurdles in 15.48 seconds, with Ben Chiodi fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:55.49 to go with a fifth in the 3,000 steeeplechase.

CBA’s girls got 94 points for a third-place finish in the league meet not far from Homer’s second-place 103, though Westhill (211 points) was far ahead of the field.

In a 1-2 sweep of the girls 200, Neveah Bacheyie won it in 27.04 seconds topping the 27.65 from Emily Dalton as Liana Thomas was fifth in 28.58.

Bacheyie went 12.93 seconds in the 100 just behind Syracuse ITC’s Layla Owens (12.87) as Dalton was third in 13.30, with Bacheyie, Dalton, Thomas and Meryl Murphy and Llana Thomas pairing up to win the 4×100 in 51.75 edging Westhill’s 52.09.

Thomas prevailed on her own, too, going 1:10.26 to beat the 400 hurdles field by more than four seconds with Kate Radford (1:23.23) in fourth place. Ava LaValle would win the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:47.36, the only time under eight minutes.

Winning the 4×800 relay, the Brothers had LaValle, Ciara Duggan, June Hilton, and Katherine Williamson finish in 10:28.85 nearly 10 seconds clear of the field. Duggan added a second in the 400 sprint in 1:06.16 and Hilton was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:41.23. CBA took third in the 4×400 in 4:40.85.