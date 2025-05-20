Cazenovia girls track wins big at OHSL Liberty meet

JORDAN – With yet another comprehensive effort the Cazenovia girls track and field team dominated the field in Monday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division small-school championships at Jordan-Elbridge.

The Lakers finished with nearly double the point total of of runner-up Marcellus as Izzy Stromer-Galley was victorious in the 100-meter dash going 12.95 seconds as Audie Spring was third in 13.40. This was before Stromer-Galley, Spring, Caroline Mehlbaum and Susie Pittman ran away by more than two seconds to win the 4×100 relay in 50.95.

A 1-2-3 sweep in the 800-meter run had Lily Kogut win in 2:36.61 just ahead of Satirah Sikochi (2:38.45) and Olivia Ruddy (2:38.97). Alyssa Wardell’s 2,603 points gave her a victory in the pentathlon.

Sofie Reger’s victory came in the pole vault where, clearing 8 feet, she beat a field which included Maura Phillips (6’6”) in fourth place. Pittman chimed in when she won the triple jump with 34’11 ¾” chased by Spring in third place (32’1 ¾”) and Reger fourth in 30’5 ½”.

Cazenovia’s 4×800 side of Phillips, Kogut, Ruddy and Maeve McGreevy roared to victory in 10:38.14, the only time under 11 minutes. Pittman, Avery Cashatt, Ava Eno and Callahan Frazee were second in the 4×400 in 4:21.22.

Kogut got second place at 1,500 meters in 5:12.61 edging Abbie Comeau (5:13.92) in third place, Comeau improving to second in the 3,000 in 11:32.21 as Rylee Stearns (12:35.33) was third. In the 400-meter dash Anna Reksc got third place in 1:03.70 with Avery Cashatt fourth in 1:04.09.

Mehlbaum went 1:10.32 for second place in the 400 hurdles as McGreevy (1:11.27) finished third. Sikochi went 19.20 seconds in the 100 hurdles to finish fourth, while Cashatt took fifth in the 200-meter dash in 28.51.

Spring rose to second in the long jump going 15’7 ¼”with Rheaume sixth. Reger cleared 4’6” for fourth place in the high jump as Sikochi and Marina Davis both topped 4’4”. Becca Brooks threw the discus 83’1” for fourth place and Melony Fisher was seventh as Skye Stanford took seventh in the shot put.

Meanwhile the Cazenovia boys track team nearly caught Marcellus in its OHSL Liberty small school meet with 145 points to the Mustangs’ 152.5.

Eliot Comeau topped 5’11” to beat the field in the high jump, with Judah Ossont fourth topping 5’8”. Comeau also took third in the 400 sprint in 51.83 seconds as Tristan Field-Bradley was fourth in 53.60.

Completing a 4×100 sweep the Lakers had Finn Worthington, Charlie Compeau, Michael Harris and Wyatt Scott win in 45.15 seconds to the 46.15 from Marcellus before Scott, on his own, won the 400 hurdles in 59.13, with Nolan Campagna fifth and Charles Wilcox sixth.

In his best event, the pole vault, Wilcox cleared 11 feet to beat everyone except the 12’6” of Skaneateles’ Ryan McCrone, with Conor Kelly tied for seventh. Wilcox also took third in the triple jump with 40’1

¼” just ahead of Ossont (39’8 ¼”) in fourth place, while Wilcox was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 18.29.

Worthington went 11.31 in the 100-meter dash second to the 11.18 of Solvay’s Antwan Hicks, with Compeau eighth. In the 200 Worthington got third place in 23.37 and Compeau (24.57) was sixth.

Jake Woolbert ran to second at 1,600 meters in 4:44.64 with Will Galton (4:56.03) just ahead of Campgana (4:57.26) in fifth place ,and the 3,200 saw Woolbert again the runner-up going 10:21.38, with Tyler Fuller seventh.

Woolbert, Galton, Owen Woodworth and Christian Rheaume were second in the 4×800 in 8:48.28 just behind Marcellus’ 8:45.23, with Woodworth third in the 800 in 2:12.56 ahead of Rheaume (2:15.44) and Galton (2:15.97) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ethan Burry rose to third in the discus with a toss of 116’7”, Jonathan Sweet (113’5” beating out David Tugaw (112’1”) for sixth place. Burry also threw the shot put 39’8” for fourth place, with Luther Dannon (37’7 ¼”) seventh. Brooks Ruddy finished fourth in the pentathlon with 1,617 points. Ossont’s long jump of 18’7” landed him in fifth place.