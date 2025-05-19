J-D baseball continues run atop state Class A rankings

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A special baseball season continued to unfold at Jamesville-DeWitt as it spent its second consecutive week perched atop the state Class A rankings.

Now the Red Rams challenged Central Square for a two-game series and won the first part of it last Monday night, rolling past the Redhawks by a score of 9-1.

Single runs in the second and third innings got J-D going but it was a seven-run fourth inning which decided matters as Cole Jordan and Dylan Bertollini both went deep for home runs.

Jordan got four RBIs, with Eamon Giblin and Anthony Ricciardello also driving in runs. On the mound, Luke VanMarter only allowed one hit in 4 2/3 innings before solid relief stints by Arjun Viswanathan and Carsen Kaelin.

In the rematch at Central Square a day later, the Rams found itself trailing 5-1 through four innings before completely turning it around in the latter stages of a 16-5 victory.

First it was a five-run fifth inning which put J-D in front. Then it was nine runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away, the Rams getting 15 hits and helped by eight Redhawks errors.

Anthony Ricciardello went four-for-five, including a double, and finished with three RBIs. Ryan Walker added three hits as he, along with Jack Pole and Griffon Filighera, drove in two runs apiece, Filighera scoring three times.

Against winless Fulton on Friday afternoon J-D unloaded in the third inning a 21-6 victory over the Red Dragons, scoring 14 runs in that frame. Dylan Bertollini doubled twice and got four RBIs, with Filighera driving in three runs as Ricciardello and Sam Ashe earned two RBIs apiece.

Only on Saturday did J-D’s 12-game win streak get halted by Utica Proctor in a 5-4 loss where the Raiders used a four-run fifth inning to go in front 4-1, only to have the Rams tie it 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth.

A seventh-inning tally off Ricciardello held up for Proctor, who got a double and three RBIs from Radhames Emaniel as Pole doubled and drove in two of J-D’s runs while going three-for-three.

East Syracuse Minoa was back last Monday to take on Syracuse City and was shut out most of the way during a 4-1 defeat.

Aaron Reynolds singled home Chase Fredericks in the top of the first to put the Spartans up 1-0, but Syracuse answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and added insurance runs in the sixth.

Troy Borkowski pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, only allowing six hits. Yet ESM was held to five hits by Syracuse pitcher Mason Greco, with Luke Liedka, Ryan Dablock and Anthony Fogel joining Reynolds and Fredericks in that column.

But the Spartans would salvage the split defeating Syracuse 4-2 a day later, requiring two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to overcome a 1-0 deficit it faced for much of the game.

Twice, Dablock struck for doubles which led to three RBIs. Tyler Hildreth drove in the other run as Liedka’s pitching kept his team close, amassing 12 strikeouts before C.J. Fleet worked the last two innings in relief.

ESM pounded Central Square 14-0 on Friday sparked by a six-run third inning. Trey Borkowski’s trio of hits led to four RBIs as he also pitched a one-hit shutout. Braylen Grimes singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Reynolds added two RBIs.

Then the Spartans fell back on Saturday in a 4-0 defeat to Baldwinsville, Troy Borkowski blanking the Bees until a decisive three-run fifth inning and only allowing three hits overall. Trey Borkowski got two of ESM’s five hits.

Fayetteville-Manlius took a 14-3 defeat to B’ville last Wednesday night, the Bees building a 14-0 margin by the sixth inning keyed by a seven-run outburst in the top of the second.

The Hornets managed just three hits, two of them by Harrison Schwab as Boomer Kuss got credit for an RBI. Three F-M pitchers surrendered 12 hits and eight walks as Jacob Stock and Jacob Penafeather led B”ville with four RBIs apiece.

Far closer was a 3-2 defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday where, down 2-0 in the top of the seventh, the Hornets tied it with run-scoring hits by Dylan Firedman and Liam Dunn, only to give up a run in the bottom of the seventh after Kuss only allowed one hit in six innings recording four strikeouts. F-M then lost 10-0 to Syracuse City on Friday afternoon.