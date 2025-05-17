Westhill girls lacrosse upends Skaneateles in overtime

CENTRAL NEW YORK – To say that the Westhill girls lacrosse team’s 10-9 overtime victory over Skaneateles Monday night carried weight, importance and emotional significance may have understated the case.

Whether for on-field or off-field reasons, the spring at Westhill has proven difficult, and much was placed on the girls lacrosse Warriors to hold up the school’s name and, if possible, go after a championship.

Now that chance is real for Westhill, who entered this game no. 5 in the state Class D rankings one spot behind a Skaneateles side that not only was in the no. 4 spot but had won 11 games in a row, seven of them by double-digit margins.

Right from the outset, though, the Warriors hung close with the Lakers, keeping the game’s tempo reasonable and only finding itself trailing 6-5 going to halftime.

As the second half wore on the tension built, but Westhill pulled even and then, grabbing possession in overtime, put in the decisive goal.

Sophia Lasher finished with four goals and one assist. Kara Rosenberger backed up her three-goal hat trick with three assists as Aubrey Holowinski scored twice and Nora Fitzgerald had a goal and assist.

Mackenzie Conroy, with her eight saves, helped turn back a Lakers side who only got goals from three players. Mara Stanton scored four times, Paige Willard added three goals and Grace Marquardt converted twice. Madison Rossi added two assists and Ana Nichols a single assist.

No doubt upset at this result, Sknaeteles took it out on Bishop Ludden/Bishop Grimes a day later, winning 18-2 as seven different players – Marquardt, Stanton, Willard, Delaney Fish, Kara Falkenburg, Carolina McGraw and Rowan Thompson – had two goals apiece. Rossi and Claire Holden both got one goal and one assist.

This came after Ludden/Grimes had earned its first win of the season May 10 beating Mexico 11-9. Charlotte Hsiao’s seven goals led Ludden/Grimes as Ashley Pawelczyk got two goals. Elizabeth Gaughan and Evelyn Allers also converted.

Westhill won again on Thursday 19-4 over Chittenango, its third game in four days with a loss to West Genesee right after it had faced Skaneateles, who handled Mexico by a similar 19-3 margin getting four goals and four assists from Marquardt as Willard netted three goals. Stanton, Lily Kennedy and Bella Carbonaro each scored twice.

Then in a fourth game in six days on Saturday Westhill nearly made up an 8-4 halftime deficit against Baldwinsville before its comeback fell short in a 13-12 defeat. Rosenberger had five goals, Lasher adding three goals and three assists and Kaylin Murphy two goals as Raegan Ratliff’s six goals paced B’ville.

Marcellus added to its win total Tuesday topping Southern Hills 15-8. Cece Powell’s seven goals ran her season total to 80 as Sophia Pilon scored four times, with Quinn Child adding a pair of goals and Piper Van Derhoof getting four assists as she and Avery Shute earned single tallies.

This was a day after the Mustangs handled Ludden/Grimes 19-9, a game where Sophia Pilon took the lead earning six goals, one more than Powell. Shute and Vivian Pilon both got two goals as Hsiao led her side with three goals and two assists.

Then Powell netted seven more goals Thursday night against Christian Brothers Academy to help her team tie it 12-12 early in the fourth quarter, only to have the Brothers rebound and prevail 17-12.

Maeve Mackenzie found the net just 10 seconds after Powell had pulled her side even, and four more followed, the second time CBA had surged having done so in the second quarter after Marcellus went in front 6-4. Pilon finished with three goals and Van Derhoff had three assists as Mackenzie got six goals and two assists to lead the Brothers.

Far from all this, Jordan-Elbridge had its most lopsided victory of the season last Monday bashing Mexico 15-2 led again by Kelsey Brunelle,w ho gave the Eagles six goals and one assist.

Four different players – Zoie Karcz, Bri Gilfus, Stella Opanhoske and Marcelline Titus – earned two goals apiece, with Mackenzie Chilson contributing a goal.

J-E then played Saturday and topped Seneca Falls’ Mynderse Academy 20-11. Brunelle augmented her five goals with six assists and Karcz also scored five times as Opanhoske and Evelyn Bennett both finished with four goals. Gilfus added a goal and assist.