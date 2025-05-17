West Genesee boys lacrosse makes loud statement in rout of F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – When the West Genesee boys lacrosse team moved back up from Class B to A this spring, Fayetteville-Manlius came with them assuring that the long-time rivalry between the two would continue to have a post-season dimension.

Then an April 29 weather postponement meant that the unbeaten, state Class A no. 4-ranked Wildcats and Hornets would face off twice in the regular-season homestretch just six days apart.

At least in the first edition, it was all WG, a comprehensive performance which resulted in a 17-5 victory and a reinforcement of its status as the team to beat when the Section III playoffs start.

Each half began with a major Wildcat surge, starting with a first quarter where it shut out F-M 5-0. Even after the Hornets got on the board in the second quarter, WG answered it and was up 8-3 going to the break.

Any doubts were erased in a 7-1 third-quarter spurt where the Wildcats constantly went to Charlie Lockwood, whose six goals would top the entire F-M lineup.

Jack Wenham continued his late-season emergence with a three-goal hat trick, while Jacob Penasbene and Chace Cogan both got two goals and two assists. Nash Oudemool also scored twice, with Jake McMahon getting a goal and two assists as Carson Berg also netted a goal.

With no turnaround, WG had to face Liverpool 24 hours later, but handled this assignment quite well defeating the Warriors by a score of 14-6.

While not as prolific as in its 19-10 win over Liverpool back in April, the Wildcats were dominant in the first half steadily building a 10-0 advantage by halftime.

Lockwood, with his five goals and three assists, was closely followed by Cogan getting four goals and two assists. McMahon scored three times and added an assist, with Pensabene and Jeff Mercer getting the other goals.

Meanwhile, in girls lacrosse West Genesee, no. 13 in last week’s state Class A rankings, would have its own showdown with F-M on Thursday looking to avenge an earlier 15-13 defeat to the Hornets.

Yet the Wildcats could not do so, this time falling in a 13-8 decision where its enviable depth was negated by the fact that no single player was able to stand out.

Ashleigh Blanding, Molly Doran and Sophia Lawrence got two goals apiece, with Sofia Snyder and Isabella Scialdone also converting. Everything else got turned back by F-M goalie Micaela Jennings making 16 saves as Taylor Novack led the Hornets with five goals and one assist and Addison Keyes had a three-goal hat trick.

This came just two days after the Wildcats romped past state Class D no. 5-ranked Westhill 13-4, a game well-timed for WG since it was well-rested and the Warriors were a day removed from a monumental overtime win over Skaneateles.

Gradually the Wildcats, up 5-3 at halftime, wore Westhill down late as Doran netted four goals and Lawrence had three goals. Maria Snyder scored twice, Keira Vrabel and Kaelyn Stone both adding a goal and assist. Blanding and Gianna Puccia also scored.