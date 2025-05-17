Softball Bears’ 13-game win streak ended by Whitesboro

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one seemed able to contain the Chittenango softball until it had to go face the reigning Section III Class AA champions.

Only then did the state Class A no. 8-ranked Bears slow down, falling 5-2 to Whitesboro Thursday afternoon which put a halt to the team’s 13-game win streak.

Neither team scored until the top of the fourth, when Chittenango grabbed a 1-0 lead that it kept until Whitesboro struck for two runs in the fifth and added a trio of insurance runs in the sixth.

Emma Zyskowski’s home run and Addyson Merritt’s pair of RBIs led Whitesboro as Lauren Machan took the loss despite eight strikeouts. Alivia Cavotta and Danica Oppenheimer drove in the Bears’ runs, Oppenheimer earning two of her team’s three hits.

Two days earlier, Julia Spencer threw a five-inning no-hitter during her team’s 16-0 romp over Jordan-Elbridge.

Other than a walk, no Eagle reached base against Spencer, who earned five strikeouts and also got two hits and an RBI as part of an attack which got four runs in the second inning, five runs in the fifth and six runs in the fourth.

Hannah Cretaro and Julianna Coon also had two hits, combining for five RBIs, but it was Isabella Battalina-McClusky hitting the Bears’ only home run as she matched Coon’s three-RBI output. Oppenheimer, Cavotta and Carmella Furco also drove in runs.

Cazenovia got a big win of its own Tuesday against Solvay, routing the Bearcats 12-3 highlighted by a power surge from Sophia Wilmot in the middle of the lineup.

Four times Wilmot came to the plate. She homered, doubled twice and walked, ultimately producing five RBIs as a five-run second inning put the Lakers ahead for good.

Also potent with her bat, Madison Weeks drove in three runs with her pair of singles. Irie Gallerani struck out eight in a complete-game pitching effort while also going three-for-five with two doubles and two RBIs. Caitee Fenton and Leah Smith also had RBIs.

The Lakers went from here to Wednesday’s game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and did not have a letdown, building a 6-0 lead through three innings and hanging on from there to beat the Rebels 8-6.

Madden Cobb and Lucy Bliss led Cazenovia both getting a pair of hits. Fenton singled and drove in two runs, RBIs also going to Weeks and Cadence Walter. Gallerani struck out 10 as again she went all seven innings.

Having climbed above the .500 mark (8-6) with that victory Cazenovia made it three wins in a row on Friday against Homer, topping the Trojans 6-3.

A three-run first inning put the Lakers in front. Homer tied it 3-3 in the top of the fourth, but the Lakers answered scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth to go in front for good and added a run two innings later.

Gallerani earned 14 strikeouts against a single walk allowed. She also drove in a run as Wilmot went three-for-four with a double, two singles and two RBIs and Gianna Comino also drove in a pair of run, Leah Smith contributing an RBI.