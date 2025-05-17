Skaneateles boys win streak ended by CBA; Marcellus beats Brothers

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Big wins over Marcellus and LaFayette/Onondaga propelled the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team all the way up to no. 2 in the state Class D rankings trailing only Cold Spring Harbor.

Now the Lakers had to defend that perch, only to see its 10-game win streak halted by state Class B no. 12-ranked Christian Brothers Academy Tuesday night at Alibrandi Stadium as it fell 13-12 to the Brothers in overtime.

This was a game played on even terms all night, neither side able to gain any sort of advantage. Skaneateles trailed 6-5 after a back-and-forth first half, then tied it up 8-8 by the end of the third quarter.

Four goals by each side in the final period ramped up the tension until OT, when the Brothers pulled it out with a well-balanced attack led by three-goal hat tricks from Jack Wichmann and Ben Anderson, with Jack Ludington, Liam Hary and Vince Lazzaro getting two goals apiece.

Skaneateles’ Ty Calabro led all individuals with five goals and two assists, but of his teammates only Charlie Carbonaro and Braedan Taggart scored twice, Carbonaro adding two assists. Landen Brunelle piled up five assists as he, along with Luke Mizro and Tye Kennedy, had single goals. Luke Logan made 11 saves, two less than CBA counterpart Drew Britton.

Not happy with this, Skaneateles took it out on Tully a day later in a 17-6 romp, leading 12-2 by halftime as Brunelle had four goals and two assists. Calabro and Carbonaro both got three goals and two assists as Addison Taggart and Ty Green also had three-goal hat tricks, Mizro getting a goal and four assists.

Meanwhile, Marcellus had its own game against LaFayette/OCS Tuesday afternoon and nearly produced the same result as the Skaneateles game against the Lancers.

The Mustangs prevailed 20-9, constantly using its attack to tear through the LaFayette/OCS resistance as six different players had multiple goals.

Chris Doshna put up five goals and two assists, Nick Rayfield adding four goals and one assist. Connor Ciota, Henry Lawrence, Donavan Fraher and Beau Lawrence each scored twice, Ciota getting three assists to match Jimmy Cox as Jackson Formoza and Ernie Estlinbaum had the other goals.

With its confidence quickly getting restored, Marcellus took its own turn against CBA Friday night and put together an impressive 20-13 victory over the Brothers.

Steadily Marcellus built a 12-6 edge by halftime and answered all of CBA’s late attempts to catch up, displaying its depth with seven different players scoring multple goals led by Cox’s five goals and one assist and Rayfield’s four goals and two assists.

Helping them out, Ciota scored three times as Fraher and Henry Lawrence each had two goals and three assists. Doshna scored twice and Beau Lawrence did, too with Otto Moses gaining 12 saves.

Jordan-Elbridge won again last Tuesday night, ripping past Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 18-8 to improve its record to 5-10.

Nixon Karcz piled up six goals, adding an assist as Jayden Castaldo had four goals and three assists. Joe LaFluer earned a three-goal hat trick and Tom LaFluer scored twice, single goals going to Ryan Gibbs, Colton Munson and Logan Spencer.