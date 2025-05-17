J-D girls lacrosse rips past Watertown, Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though a trio of area Section III girls lacrosse teams will find themselves as Section III championship contenders, Jamesville-DeWitt remains in the best position to win.

Up to no. 10 in the state Class C rankings, the Red Rams were challenged by Class B contender Watertown Monday night but emerged from it with a 14-12 victory over the Cyclones.

A three-pronged attack worked for J-D as Merris Kessler scored five times, with Sadie Withers and Lillian Wells each netting three-goal hat tricks and Withers adding two assists.

Helping out, Ella Parker and Maggie Bliss each gained one goal and one assist, while Lacey Phaneuf added a goal and Alexis Scaramuzzino an assist. Julia Covey (five goals, one assist) and Olivia Macutek (four goals, one assist) led Watertown.

Then J-D prevailed 10-7 over Liverpool Thursday night, moving to 13-2 with one regular-season game left Tuesday at home against Central Square. Kessler led again with four goals, with Bliss and Lauren Mills each scoring twice and Scaramuzzino piling up four assists while joining Parker in the one-goal column.

Christian Brothers Academy returned to action Thursday against Marcellus and needed two different well-time scoring surges to push past the Mustangs 17-12.

Down 6-4 early in the second quarter, the Brothers went on a 6-2 run to close the half. Then after Marcellus pulled back even 12-12 early in the final period Maeve Mackenzie immediately put CBA back in front to stay, igniting a closing 5-0 surge.

Mackenzie finished with six goals and two assists, just one less than Cece Powell’s seven for Marcellus and with more help from her teammates. Ryann Murphy scored four times as Lilah Kirch and Sloane Massa earned three goals apiece, Madison Ceclia adding three assists and Emery McCartney a single goal.

CBA then beat Carthage 14-11 on Saturday afternoon, again coming from behind as it trailed 6-4 at halftime but wore the Comets down. Mackenzie kept going with five goals and two assists, Kirch notching four goals and Murphy contributing three goals as goalie Madison Evans recorded 14 saves.

Fayetteville-Manlius had given reigning state Class A champion Cicero-North Syracuse its toughest test against a local opponent in a narrow 10-9 defeat back in April.

But the rematch last Tuesday at Bragman Stadium was more decisive in the Northstars’ favor as it prevailed 16-12 over the Hornets.

As always with C-NS, it began at the draw circle. Of the 31 draws, 26 went to the Northstars as Gabby Putman, Sophia Graham and Elizabeth Smith accounted for 23 of those wins.

All of that extra possession time led to a 12-6 halftime lead, one which C-NS nursed thanks again to Sophia Nesci, who got to double digits in points with five goals and six assists. Often, Nesci’s passes went to Smith, who scored seven times.

F-M did get some nice scoring balance as Taylor Novack and Jane Ryan both scored three times, with Mallory Burns and Addison Keyes earning two goals apiece. Helen Dougherty had the other goal and Micaela Jennings recorded 15 saves.

And the loss did not linger because, two days later, F-M defeated West Genesee 13-8 to complete a regular-season sweep of the Wildcats as Jennings stood out, stopping 16 of WG’s 24 shots.

Gaining confidence from what Jennings was doing, the Hornets saw Novack put in five goals and add an assist. Keyes netted three goals, with Rya and Burns both converting twice and Dougherty adding a goal plus two assists.

East Syracuse Minoa dropped a narrow 9-8 decision to Clinton last Tuesday, this despite Liliana DiNatale and Madison Wood each netting three goals.

Jordis Aldrich and Caleigh Hampel converted and Claire Dutton made eight saves, but Comets goalie Zeno Mummer had 12 saves as, in front of her, Leah Altieri scored twice with Madison Rey and Taylor Kittleman each netting two goals.

In Friday’s 14-5 loss to Central Square, the Spartans saw the Redhawks get away behind six goals from Taylor Adams and four goals from Caroline Turo. Only DiNatale scored twice for ESM, single goals going to Aldrich, Hampel and Madison Wood.