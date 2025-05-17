J-D boys lacrosse rolls to 17-6 victory over ESM

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Big boys lacrosse games marked the last full week of the regular season on a nearly daily basis, capped by the first of two showdowns in six days between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee.

But there was also Jamesville-DeWitt taking on East Syracuse Minoa Tuesday night and the Red Rams living up to its no. 2 state Class C ranking with a 17-6 victory over the Spartans.

They were tied 2-2 going into the second quarter, but J-D outscored ESM 5-1 the rest of the half, then did even better in the final period with a closing 7-1 surge which accounted for than half the eventual margin.

Well-balanced, J-D only had one player, Andrew Laubenstein, score three times. Ryan Babikan notched four assists and Lucas Brazell two assists as they joined Braeden Baker and Miles Patchen getting two goals apiece.

Six other Rams players scored, too, including Jackson King, who picked up an assist. By contrast, only Brody Vollmer and Cayden Claflin got two goals for ESM, single tallies going to Nick Courcy and Mike Santillo.

Both sides would find success the rest of the week, with J-D in particular getting an impressive win Saturday over a Rochester McQuaid side who was in the state Class A rankings.

The Rams played close to perfection in the first half, scoring 14 times in the opening period and not letting up in any way until it had gained a 20-1 advantage by halftime on the way to a 21-13 victory.

Babikan continued to roll with six goals, Lucas Patchen getting five assists as he and Brazell both scored three times. Baker had two goals and two assists, King adding two goals and an assist as Sawyer

McIntosh had a goal and three assists. Miles Patchen and Ben Porter both earned a goal and two assists.

As for ESM, it got a pair of victories starting with Thursday’s 16-5 romp over Central Square where it scored seven times in the first quarter to take charge and had a 10-2 margin by halftime.

Noah Taylor, shut out in the J-D game, got four goals and two assists here, which Santillo matched as Claflin scored three times and added three assists. Vollmer netted two goals and Jake Aldrich had a goal and two assists, Courcy getting one goal and one assist and Josh Glanton also converting.

Moving on to Saturday’s game against South Jefferson ESM nearly got an identical winning margin but had to settle for winning this Spartan clash by a score of 15-6.

However, this game was also 10-2 through two quarters and more heavily concentrated on two players. Claflin amassed seven goals and three assists, with Santillo getting five goals and two assists as Courcy converted twice and added an assist.