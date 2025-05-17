Cazenovia, Chittenango baseball endure topsy-turvy week

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Warmer weather would mean that the Cazenovia and Chittenango baseball teams would set off on their busiest stretches of the season, fitting in as many games as possible.

This started back on May 10 when Cazenovia played the second game of its Laker series with Skaneateles and, while far more competitive than the 10-0 defeat in the first meeting three days earlier, still resulted in an 8-4 loss.

Much of the damage was done early as Skaneateles got four runs in the first inning and three more in the second off pitcher Danny Bliss, Sean Olley earning a home run as he and Colton McDonald both earned three RBIs.

Settling down, Bliss only gave up a fifth-inning run and Cazenovia erased half the deficit with a run in the fourth plus three runs in the fifth inning. Elliott Stratton went three-for-three and scored a run, with Zane Ison adding a pair of hits as Jake Hightchew drove in two runs.

Far different was a 9-0 defeat to Phoenix a day later where, despite six hits, the Lakers could not get a run against three Firebirds pitchers. A four-run fourth inning off Nico Segall broke it open as Ison pitched three innings of relief.

Then the rematch with Phoenix on Wednesday resulted in another 9-0 defeat. The Firebirds scored runs in five of the first six innings and Cazenovia had just three hits off Phoenix ace Ty Corey, one each by Segall, Ison and Joey Awald.

Cazenovia then lost on Thursday to Christian Brothers Academy 11-1, Jacob Genter driving in Carter Bowden with the Lakers’ lone run in the top of the fifth. Brock Duerr took the loss as Mike Giamartino homered and got two RBIs for the Brothers.

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Solvay involved Max Nichiporuk giving up three runs in the top of the first inning and then settling down to blank the Bearcats the rest of the way, only allowing one hits and recording eight strikeouts.

Yet after the Lakers scored twice in the bottom of the first, Bowden and Hightchew driving home Bliss and Segall, Cazenovia was blanked, too, Solvay pitcher Max Overend only giving up four hits, two of them to Segall.

Chittenango entered the week at 4-5-1 but made its way back to the .500 mark Monday against Fulton, hitting well from the outset and defeating the Red Dragons 11-5.

Answering Fulton’s three runs in the top of the first, the Bears tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the first and added three runs an inning later, also scoring three times in the fourth after a single run in the third.

Mason Corlis hit a solo home run as Cooper Smith went three-for-three with a double, two singles and two RBIs. Eli Lefort also drove in two runs as A.J. Valente singled twice and scored three times. Dylan Brownson and Alex Bertella also had RBIs as Alex Pappas pitched four innings to earn the win.

A 3-0 loss to Solvay followed a day later, the Bears held to two hits, one each by Valente and Lefort, as Bearcat pitchers Spencer Stewart (five innings) and Max Overend (two innings) got eight strikeouts between them.

Valente pitched until the fifth when Reagan Poland relieved him. By then, Solvay had notched single runs in the second, third and fifth innings as Jacob Bigelow had an RBI.

Chittenango was able to prevail 7-3 over Canastota on Thursday afternoon, moving back to the .500 mark at 6-6-1 by bolting out to a 6-0 lead through three innings, enough run support for Evan Tianello, who pitched five innings before Pappas did the rest in relief.

Zailor Caras singled twice and tripled, leading to a pair of RBIs. Valente, Lefort and Cooper Smith also drove in runs as Corlis joined Lefort in scoring two runs apiece.