C-NS girls lacrosse wins rematch with F-M, handles Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No victory for the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team was as stressful as the one it gained when it edged Fayetteville-Manlius 10-9 in their first regular-season meeting at the end of April.

By halftime of Tuesday’s rematch with the Hornets at Bragman Stadium, the Northstars had blown well past that 10-goal mark on the way to defeating F-M by a score of 16-11.

As always with C-NS, it began at the draw circle. Of the 31 draws, 26 went to the Northstars as Gabby Putman, Sophia Graham and Elizabeth Smith accounted for 23 of those wins.

All of that extra possession time led to a 12-6 halftime lead, one which C-NS nursed thanks again to Sophia Nesci, who got to double digits in points with five goals and six assists.

Often, Nesci’s passes went to Smith, who scored seven times to set a season mark. Natalie Wilson had two goals and one assist, with Graham and Addie Esce also earning goals. Only F-M goalie Micaela Jennings’ 15 saves kept it from getting more lopsided.

In the first of two late-season battles with Baldwinsville, the Northstars beat the Bees 19-9, setting a torrid pace as it built a 12-5 advantage by halftime and then kept adding to that margin.

Unstoppable again, Nesci piled up six goals and earned five assists. Smith and Graham both scored three times, Smith adding three assists as Putman won 25 draws to go with her two goals and three assists. Miabella Gates had two goals and Ella Grotto had a goal and two assists. These same two teams would meet again early this week.

Liverpool would face B’ville before C-NS did, taking a 14-6 defeat to the Bees that resembled their first meeting in April, an 18-11 loss for the Warriors.

Down 8-2 by halftime, Liverpool could not recover despite two goals apiece by Maura Woods and Lana Alampi, with Lyric Noel and Gianna Carbone getting the other goals. Combined, goalies Isabella DaRin and Ava Eicholzer had 15 saves as B’ville’s Peyton Dyl had six goals, matching the entire Warriors output.

Then Liverpool challenged Class C favorite Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday night and, despite a fine all-around effort took a 10-7 defeat as Noel earned five of the Warriors’ seven goals, the others going to Alampi and Maura Beckwith. Woods added an assist and goalie Ava Eicholzer recorded 10 saves. Merris Kessler, with four goals, set the pace for the Red Rams.