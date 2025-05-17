C-NS boys lacrosse falls to F-M, edges Baldwinsville in OT

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Much as it has progressed against everyone else in the area large-school ranks, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse team remains haunted by the two most accomplished programs in that group.

In four games against West Genesee and Fayetteville-Manlius in 2025, the Northstars have lost all of them, this while earning a 9-0 record against everyone else.

This quartet of setbacks was capped by Monday’s 18-12 defeat to F-M at Hornet Stadium, a game more decisive than the 10-9 loss it took at Bragman Stadium when they met in April.

C-NS could only watch as F-M steadily built a 10-5 advantage by halftime and never let the Northstars put together a sustained comeback attempt led by Tyler Burns and Jon Schalk each netting five goals and Burns adding five assists.

Donovan Chaney matched Burns and Schalk scoring five times, while Adrian Sweeney had three goals and one assist. Jack Putman converted twice as Luke Deinhart had a goal and two assists.

This added some urgency to Thursday night’s game against Baldwinsville, and in a close and tense battle the Northstars were able to edge the Bees by a score of 12-11 in overtime.

C-NS broke out of an early 4-4 tie and rushed to a 9-6 halftime lead, only to have the Bees battle back over the course of the second half and eventually tie it before it got decided in OT.

Again Chaney led the way, netting four goals and contributing an assist. Karsen Pritchard got a three-goal hat trick, with Sweeney and Quinn Empey getting two goals apiece. Deinhart earned the other goal and each of Noah Samphier’s 11 saves proved important.

Liverpool found that in 2025 the results against Baldwinsville were quite different than the 2024 sectional Class A final the Warriors claimed over the then-two-time defending state Class A champions.

In Tuesday’s game at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium Liverpool lost 14-10, as much a victim this time of a single surge as it was of the 20 gaols the Bees scored the first time they met this season.

B’ville did all it could to slow the game down and only trailed 5-4 at halftime, but in the third quarter the Bees decided it taking off on an 8-1 run.

Iggy LoMedico and Brady Garcia led the way, each scoring four times as LoMedico added an assist. Liverpool still had Chris Matott and Brady Michaud each net three goals, with Brendan Caraher scoring twice and single goals going to Danny Dunn and Aidan Tornabene.

When Liverpool had its shot against West Genesee on Thursday night it lost 14-6 to the undefeated Wildcats, who shut out the Warriors in the first half while building a 10-0 advantage.

Dunn did have a big second half earning four goals, with Michaud assisting on two of those goals while netting the other two. Tyler Donohue got an assist as Andrew Gabor and Trevor Smith combined for 14 saves. For WG, Charlie Lockwood (five goals, three assists) and Chace Cogan (four goals, two assists) led the way.

At least the Warriors recovered Friday to defeat Watertown 17-10, ignoring the Cyclones’ 12-2 record to record its best all-around effort of the season so far.

Up 7-4 through one period, Liverpool saw Watertown inch closer, then blanked them 4-0 in a decisive third quarter withMichaud unstoppable as he piled up a career-best nine goals to go with an assist.

Matott often set up those goals, amassing seven assists to go with his hat trick. Dunn gained four goals and Caraher had a goal and assist, Smith playing the entire game in the net and earning 17 saves.