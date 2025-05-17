Baldwinsville boys lacrosse sweeps Liverpool, edged by C-NS

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At least for the remaining Baldwinsville boys lacrosse players from the 2024 season, a small amount of atonement is secure.

Having lost to Liverpool in last spring’s Section III Class A title game, the Bees won both regular-season tilts with the Warriors this spring including Tuesday’s 14-10 decision at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

Though it was far removed from the 20-7 B’ville romp back in April, the Bees arrived at this game with newfound confidence having avenged an earlier defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius in a 6-5 battle on May 10.

Liverpool did all it could to slow the game down and only trailed 5-4 at halftime, but in the third quarter the Bees decided it taking off on an 8-1 run.

Iggy LoMedico and Brady Garcia led the way, each scoring four times as LoMedico added an assist. Dylan Garcia netted two goals and one assist, Tieman Lynch adding a goal and two assists as Matt Niedzialek and Alessio McGrane also converted.

Two nights later B’ville faced Cicero-North Syracuse at Bragman Stadium for the first of two late-season encounters with the Northstars and ended up on the wrong end of a 12-11 overtime defeat.

C-NS broke out of an early 4-4 tie and rushed to a 9-6 halftime lead, only to have the Bees battle back over the course of the second half and eventually tie it before it got decided in OT.

For much of the night Brady Garcia carried the attack, finishing with six goals. LoMedico got two goals and one assist, with Lynch and Niedzialek both getting one goal and one assist and Oliver Lyman also finding the net.

However, C-NS pulled it out as Donovan Chaney led the way, netting four goals and contributing an assist. Karsen Pritchard got a three-goal hat trick, with Adrian Sweeney and Quinn Empey getting two goals apiece. Luke Deinhart earned the other goal and each of Noah Samphier’s 11 saves proved important as John Martoccia got 12 saves for the Bees.

Saturday brought yet another overtime game, this one against Section V’s Canandaigua, but B’ville was able to pull it out 9-8 over the Grey Wolves.

Again B’ville made quite the comeback. Down 8-5 through three quarters, the Bees shut out Canandaigua through the rest of regulation, Martoccia again finishing with 12 saves.

This led to OT and the game-winner, this time with Brady Garcia scoring three times to run his season total to 45. LoMedico again had two goals, Dylan Garcia earning a goal and two assists helped by Lyman and Niedzialek both earning one goal and one assist and Zach Bice returning to net a goal.

Next Tuesday’s regular-season finale, a rematch with C-NS on home turf, will determine whether the Bees carried as much momentum as possible into the sectional playoffs.