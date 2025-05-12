West Genesee softball hands Fulton first defeat of season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In consecutive games separated by a whole lot of rainfall the West Genesee softball teams had two chances at big wins and scored a combined 25 runs, yet only won once.

To start with, the Wildcats took a tough 9-7 defeat to Rome Free Academy last Monday where it seemed to take over in the middle of the game, only to give it all back.

Down 2-0, the Wildcats tied it in the third inning and, after the Black Knights went back up 4-2 in the fourth, rallied again with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 7-4 lead. But RFA had the last push, stunning WG with five runs in the top of the seventh and then getting the final outs.

Emma Dickerson went three-for-three for the Wildcats, her trio of singles leading to three RBIs. Alanna Bowman drove in a pair of runs as Brynlee Elkins added three hits and Kyra Lynch had two hits, scoring three times.

Fun as this game was, WG had an even wilder game Thursday against undefeated, state Class AA no. 20-ranked Fulton where it handed the Red Dragons its first defeat of the season in an 18-15, eight-inning classic.

Three runs in each of the first three innings had WG in front 9-5, and after Fulton cut it to one 9-8 the Wildcats put together a six-run rally in the top of the fifth, which seemed to put the game away.

But the Red Dragons weren’t done, scoring twice in the fifth and then ading five runs in the sixth to forge a 15-15 tie, ultimately sending the game to extra frames.

WG then netted three runs in the top of the eighth and Lorelai Leskoske managed to earn the final three outs, having already singled, doubled and earned three RBIs at the plate.

Bowman and Lynch both went deep for home runs, ultimately joining Leskoske and Elkins driving in three runs apiece. Anna Drogo doubled, singled twice and had two RBIs as Christian Guglielmi went three-for-four and scored three urn.

Solvay had lost four of five games before the rainouts. Getting the breather it needed, the Bearcats regrouped and, at 6-4 Phoenix last Thursday afternoon, put together an impressive 11-3 win over the Firebirds.

Three runs in the first two innings got Solvay started. After Phoenix tied it 3-3, the Bearcats took control for good with a four-run fifth and three-run sixth, helped by seven Firebirds errors.

Annabelle Stewart not only pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, her two singles at the plate led to three RBIs. Mackenzie Dwyer drove in a pair of runs as Jenna Wing and Rachel Willsey had one RBI apiece. Alivia Orr and Janiya Walters both scored a pair of runs.